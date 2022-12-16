Grady Jarrett, Falcons’ defense preparing for showdown against the Saints

“We have to go down there to their spot, which is one of the toughest places to play in the league,” Jarrett said. “There’s definitely going to be a lot on the line.”

The Falcons have a 6% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. The Saints are at 1%. But if the Falcons lose to the Saints and defeat the Cardinals, Ravens and Bucs, their playoff chances increase to 29%.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees reviewed more than 900 defensive snaps this season over the bye week. He was searching for solutions to help the defense get off the field on third downs.

“He definitely talked to us about some things that we can get better at,” Jarrett said. “The main focus was us just getting ready for this next game as big as the implications are in this game, division game, and the playoffs are on the line. The postseason is on the line.”

Teams have converted 47.4% of the time on third downs against the Falcons, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

“There are a couple of different things that you evaluate,” Pees said. “First, you evaluate calls on first and second down, and then you evaluate your third-down calls. Part of the third-down thing is if there are lot of third down-and-1s, that’s not good.

“That means the first- and second-down calls weren’t as good because you want to get them in third-and-long. The bottom line is to get off the field on third down.”

When he looked at the Falcons’ situation, Pees evaluated all third downs, short, medium and long.

“How did you do?” Pees said. “How did you do compared to the rest of the league? Look at your calls. If there is a section that is not very good, then why? Is it a certain call? Is it a certain coverage? … Is it something there that is a tell-tale (sign) or is it everything. You even look at people.”

If the same player keeps showing up in the film review making mistakes, then the Falcons have a personnel issue and not a scheme issue.

“Third down is just not in itself the problem, it’s if they get to third-and-1, most teams are going to convert third-and-1,” Pees said.

A few weeks back, the Falcons examined all of the quarterback sneaks around the league and found that 100 of 106 (94.3%) were converted.

“I don’t care what (defense) you call,” Pees said. “Especially, now because you can get behind the quarterback and shove him. You couldn’t do that 20 years ago, now you can do it. The point is, you can’t let it get to third-and-1.”

Linebacker Mykal Walker said the emphasis has been to win on first and second downs this week.

“Be more aggressive in the run game,” Walker said. “Sometimes we are trying to read stuff and over-thinking. I think everyone in the locker room knows what we are doing.

“It’s the second year with this coaching staff with us, it’s (Game) 14. We know what we are doing. It’s time to get downhill and just play. Stop all the thinking.”

The Saints’ offense revolves around running back Alvin Kamara and all-purpose player Taysom Hill, who completed a pass and caught a touchdown pass in the Saints’ last outing, Dec. 5 against the Bucs.

Quarterback Andy Dalton will start the second meeting between the Saints and the Falcons. Jameis Winston started the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the Falcons.

“It’s the same offense,” Pees said. “They are doing the same stuff. They haven’t taken (Kamara) out of there. Hill is averaging 6.9 yards a carry as a running back, with 400-something yards.”

Kamara also is a threat in the passing game. While Hill could line up all over the field.

“Right now, I think (Hill) has the hot hand with the way he’s running and the things he’s doing and has done in the past with them,” Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “They are really going to try to use him on the back end of this season as well.

Hill has 61 carries for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s a really good runner,” Evans said. “We’ve seen him at fullback, quarterback, receiver and tight end. All type of places. We have to make sure that we stop that to guy for sure, him and (Kamara).”

Jarrett on Kamara and Hill: “They are dynamic players at their positions and at the top of the league in what they do, just super impactful in the run game and pass game. (Hill) is just a triple threat.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD