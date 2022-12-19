Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Saints

While the Falcons have a strong running game, they need to improve the passing attack. A more balanced offense should lead to more points and help the Falcons in the many close games they have played this season.

“There are some other things we’ll continue to work on,” Smith said. “We can help, and he’ll continue to improve on. For that part, I thought he did a nice job.”

Here are five takeaways from the game against the Saints:

1. Playoff picture: The Falcons (5-9), Saints (5-9) and Panthers (5-9) trail the Buccaneers (6-8) by one game in the NFC South with three to play.

The Falcons are the 13th seed in the NFC and need a lot to go right in order to make the playoffs. The Saints are the 12th seed, and the Panthers are 11th. The Bucs are the fourth seed, as the division leader, and would host the Cowboys if the playoffs started this week.

The Eagles, Vikings, 49ers and Cowboys have already clinched NFC playoff berths.

The remaining battles are for the fourth (NFC South champ), sixth and seventh seeds.

If the Falcons lose at the Ravens on Saturday, they would be eliminated from the wild-card race but could remain in the NFC South title hunt.

The Falcons need to win their final three games, including home games against the Cardinals and Buccaneers to end the season. They also need the Buccaneers to lose their final three games, the Panthers to lose to the Saints and Lions, and the Saints to lose to the Browns and Eagles.

The Falcons have a 4% chance of making the playoffs, according to The New York Times simulator. If the Falcons win all three games, their chances increase to 57%, and they could host a wild-card game.

In losing five of their past six games, the Falcons have not scored more than 18 points in the defeats.

“We just got to make sure that we continue to make progress in the passing game because we need more production,” Smith said. “We need more points.”

2. Tyler Allgeier ground attack: Tyler Allgeier rushed 17 times for 139 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion Sunday. A 43-yard run helped to jump-start the offense.

He gave credit to the offensive line.

“That’s the big boys,” Allgeier said. “That’s the big gents. That’s what I call them in the huddle. It’s always a pleasure running behind the (offensive) line. They don’t get a lot of credit for working in the trenches. They do a lot of the dirty work. They let me and (Cordarrelle Patterson) do what we do.”

Allgeier has rushed 148 times for 743 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. His total is second among the running backs selected in the 2022 NFL draft. The Texans’ Dameon Pierce, who played at Bainbridge High and Florida and was selected in the fourth round (107th overall), has rushed 220 times for 939 yards and four touchdowns. The Jets’ Breece Hall, the top running back selected (second, 36th) in the draft, was off to a good start before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Seahawks’ Kenny Walker (696), the Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco (677) and the Commanders’ Brian Robinson (652) are also having strong campaigns. Only Pacheco (seventh round, 251st) was drafted after Allgeier.

“I think just reps,” Allgeier said about being more comfortable. “I was inactive the first week, then I ended up playing. Getting reps and just practice reps. Just getting more comfortable, getting the speed down and all of that. I still have stuff to learn.

“Coming in, I had the mindset that I wanted to be the starter. I just had that mindset and having that goal to be an all-around back as well. Full go, staying in on first, second and third down and fourth down as well. That’s still my goal, and that’s what I’m still striving to do.”

The Falcons have been pleased with Allgeier’s production.

“I’ve seen a player that’s smart and hard to tackle,” Smith said. “You feel that he’s another volume guy that the game goes off him. Most guys don’t like tackling him.”

With Caleb Huntley’s season-ending Achilles injury, the Falcons may have to promote running back B.J. Baylor from the practice squad.

3. Ridder-to-London connection: Ridder leaned heavily on Drake London in his first start. Of the 26 pass attempts, 11 of them were targeted for London, who hauled in seven for 70 yards.

It was no surprise that Ridder was one of the first to console London after a costly late-game fumble.

“I saw him lying on the ground for a split-second too long,” Ridder said. “I sprinted over there to run and pick him up.”

Ridder didn’t want London to dwell on that play, even though it killed a potential game-tying or game-winning drive.

“He thinks that one play is what may have broken the game, which is absolutely not true at all,” Ridder said. “Drake made a lot of great plays in that game. That one didn’t go the way that we wanted to. I just told him that it doesn’t matter, we are just going to go back to work.”

London addressed the media after the game and answered questions about the fumble. He was still clearly distraught.

“Don’t hang your head on that,” Ridder said he advised London. “That’s not who he is. You know he’s excited to get back to work.”

4. Leadership corner: Allgeier was impressed with Ridder’s presence in his first NFL start.

“I thought it was good,” Allgeier said. “I think the whole team really had a lot of confidence in him coming into it. I have confidence in him. There’s a lot for me to learn as well.”

Ridder showed poise in the huddle.

“He had a lot of confidence,” Allgeier said. “They all must have that confidence and that leadership that he showed coming into the huddle. He came to me at halftime and said we got to get you guys going.”

5. Troy Andersen’s impact: Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen made his second start and played 45 defensive snaps (82%). Mykal Walker did not start and played 13 snaps (24%).

Smith said the move was made, in part, to help stop the run.

Andersen’s ability to cover, play the run and rush the passer helped to create chaos for the Saints’ front.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD