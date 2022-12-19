Falcons’ Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was back at work Monday, but the team will monitor his condition leading up to the game against the Ravens on Saturday.
During pregame warmups Sunday in New Orleans, Pees collided with Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who was fielding punts. Pees received attention from doctors from the Saints and Falcons. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in New Orleans.
By the third quarter, Pees was cleared and allowed to fly home with the team.
“He was in here today,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “He was …that was … if you’ve seen the video … We’ll continue to monitor him and see how the week goes. I’m just glad that he’s all right.”
Shaheed had a big 68-yard touchdown catch in the game.
“I was backing up to catch a punt and kind of bumped into him (Pees),” Shaheed said. “I turned around and saw him stretched out so immediately I was concerned, but I got word that he’s back, he’s healthy and doing OK, so I am thankful for that. If he sees this, I am sorry – my apologies.”
Linebackers coach Frank Bush called the defense during the 21-18 loss to the Saints.
Smith thought Bush did an excellent job with about 20 minutes to get prepared before kickoff.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
