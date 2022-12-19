ajc logo
Falcons’ Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was back at work Monday, but the team will monitor his condition leading up to the game against the Ravens on Saturday.

During pregame warmups Sunday in New Orleans, Pees collided with Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who was fielding punts. Pees received attention from doctors from the Saints and Falcons. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in New Orleans.

By the third quarter, Pees was cleared and allowed to fly home with the team.

“He was in here today,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “He was …that was … if you’ve seen the video … We’ll continue to monitor him and see how the week goes. I’m just glad that he’s all right.”

Shaheed had a big 68-yard touchdown catch in the game.

“I was backing up to catch a punt and kind of bumped into him (Pees),” Shaheed said. “I turned around and saw him stretched out so immediately I was concerned, but I got word that he’s back, he’s healthy and doing OK, so I am thankful for that. If he sees this, I am sorry – my apologies.”

Linebackers coach Frank Bush called the defense during the 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Smith thought Bush did an excellent job with about 20 minutes to get prepared before kickoff.

