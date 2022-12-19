Falcons’ Caleb Huntley out for rest of season with ruptured Achilles

“He said, ‘I knew you wanted to go no-huddle early, and I didn’t want to come out,’” Smith said. “I was like, ‘You were injured; you could have gone down.’ I don’t know how the (heck) he did it. I feel awful for him. He’s a great person. A guy that we’ve had in our program. I know he’ll attack the rehab.”

Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Ball State who played at Locust Grove High, spent most of last season on the practice squad. He made the roster this season.

Huntley had earned a spot in the rotation and rushed 76 times for 366 yards and a touchdown this season.

He’s set to have surgery on his Achilles.

“He made a lot of progress, coming in here and learning what we expect from guys in the program,” Smith said. “Nothing for Caleb in his life has come easy. He’s a guy that all he knows how to do is work. He works extremely hard. Persistence, all those things that you look for, the qualities that we value, Caleb has got them.

“It’s a credit to him and how he stayed with it. He improved a lot as a player. I’m sure he’ll attack his rehab the same way.”

