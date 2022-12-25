Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Ravens

Here are five takeaways from the 17-9 loss Saturday against the Ravens:

1. Playoff pipe dream is over: The loss officially eliminated the Falcons from the playoffs.

“That hurt,” safety Richie Grant said. “But we have to finish our schedule. That’s what’s most important right now. The loss is a disappointing thing, but we have more games on the schedule. It’s all about the finish.”

The Falcons close the season with home games against the Cardinals at 1 p.m. Sunday and against the Bucs the following weekend (date and time to be announced).

The Falcons never mounted a serious playoff bid. They have lost four consecutive. The team has not won back-to-back games since Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 and has not been over .500 since the end of the 2017 season.

This will be the franchise’s fifth consecutive losing season.

“I mean, it’s been a grind,” rookie linebacker Troy Andersen said. “That’s how the NFL is. It’s hard every week. Every team is talented. We’re just trying to get over that hump and get back in the win column.”

The Falcons joined the Rams, Bears and Cardinals as teams eliminated from the NFC playoff picture.

“It hit me,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “It bothers me very much. We’ll see how everything else shakes out.”

Ravens prevail over Falcons in frigid conditions Saturday

2. Explosive plays: The Falcons’ defense gave up a 40-yard pass play, a 37-yard run and a 36-yard pass play Saturday.

All three plays led to points for the Ravens.

“I feel like it was a pretty solid D,” said Grant, who led the Falcons with 10 tackles. “There were a couple of plays they bested us, but we were able to hold them to field goals for the most part. I think it was a pretty solid day, and we just need to keep improving each week.”

The Falcons have two games remaining on the schedule to figure out how to eliminate the explosive plays.

“It’s all about the response,” Grant said. “We’re not worried about the big plays; we’re worried about the response to it.”

3. Draft position: Falcons are in the seventh slot for the NFL draft entering Sunday and could move as high as second in the draft. They can’t “catch” Houston, which is 2-12-1, for the top pick.

General manager Terry Fontenot is on track to have his third consecutive top-10 pick to go with tight end Kyle Pitts (fourth in 2021) and wide receiver Drake London (eighth in 2022).

London caught seven passes for 96 yards Saturday, but had a costly fumble. He also had a key fumble late against the Saints the previous Sunday that killed a potential game-tying or game-winning drive. He’ll be working on his ball security over the final two games and the offseason.

“The fumble kind of erases everything I could have possibly done to help the team win,” London said. “But if we’re looking at the positive things, I think I had a decent game. I wouldn’t say it’s the best.”

London was the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 draft.

“I’m shooting my team in the foot, it’s as simple as that,” London said. “I’m the one ... who keeps putting the ball on the floor, and that shouldn’t be the case. I want to make sure that this team knows I’m sure-handed, and right now, I’m not doing that.”

London didn’t use the cold weather as an excuse.

“It definitely hurts me and kills me,” London said. “All I can do is just learn from this. I know I keep on saying that, but just take the next step forward and keep on going.”

4. Ridder’s second outing: Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder bounced back after another slow start Saturday.

Ridder played all 71 offensive snaps and doubled his passing output from his first start against the Saints. He now has played 145 offensive snaps as the Falcons likely will get to close to 300 plays to evaluate his progress after he was promoted over Marcus Mariota during the bye week after 13 games.

He passed for 218 yards after passing for 97 yards against the Saints. He’s still working to throw his first touchdown pass.

5. No one gets benched, just subbed out: Inside linebacker Troy Andersen made his second consecutive start and third start of the season. He played 46 defensive snaps (88%), and linebacker Mykal Walker played only eight (15%).

Also, cornerback Darren Hall appeared to get benched in favor of Cornell Armstrong. Hall started Saturday’s game, but played only six snaps (12%). He appeared to get benched after Sammy Watkins got loose for a 40-yard reception. Armstrong played 46 defensive snaps (88%).

But when asked about the promotions and/or benchings, the Falcons coaches have said that different players in different packages.

