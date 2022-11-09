Falcons’ X-factor on Thursday: Get wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus the ball

Zaccheaus ranks second on the team with 106 yards after a catch. London has 113 yards after a catch.

Zaccheaus doesn’t have any dropped passes, and quarterback Marcus Mariota has a 145.4 passer rating when throwing to Zaccheaus. Mariota’s full passer rating is 90.

“For OZ, the more volume that guy gets, the more plays he can do for us,” Mariota said. “We’re finding every way that we can to get him the rock because I do really think he’s a great player for us. He’s made a lot of big plays for us throughout the year.”

Mariota passed for a season-high 253 yards Oct. 30 in the previous meeting with the Panthers. However, he’s had five games with fewer than 150 yards passing.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone believes the passing attack will become more consistent and productive.

“For us, it’s one of those things where you go in, you try to take advantage of certain situations,” Ragone said. “Again, I always thought this regardless of if I was on a team that threw it 45 times or didn’t. The passing – the old adage is a few things can go wrong when you drop back; it’s only really one that goes right.”

Ragone believes it’s a team effort to improve the passing attack.

“We need to continue to put more drives together, score in the red zone, touchdowns,” Ragone said. “If you look especially, last week, 2-for-4, that’s not good enough. What we need to do and consistently do, is stay on the field.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD