New in noon ePaper: Update on Georgia's 2022 election
Falcons’ X-factor on Thursday: Get wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus the ball

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons rank fourth in the NFL in rushing (162.9 yards per game) but only 30th in passing (157.2 ypg).

A little more production in the passing game will help the Falcons sustain drives and become more potent.

An improvement in the passing game will be the X-factor when the Falcons (4-5) play at the Panthers (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in an important NFC South game. The Falcons are tied for first place but are 1-2 in the division, with losses to Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

They need to sweep the Panthers.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Getting the ball more to tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London is rather obvious, but the key player may be wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who has caught 22 of 25 targets (88%) for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Of his 22 catches, 17 have gone for first downs.

Zaccheaus ranks second on the team with 106 yards after a catch. London has 113 yards after a catch.

Zaccheaus doesn’t have any dropped passes, and quarterback Marcus Mariota has a 145.4 passer rating when throwing to Zaccheaus. Mariota’s full passer rating is 90.

“For OZ, the more volume that guy gets, the more plays he can do for us,” Mariota said. “We’re finding every way that we can to get him the rock because I do really think he’s a great player for us. He’s made a lot of big plays for us throughout the year.”

Mariota passed for a season-high 253 yards Oct. 30 in the previous meeting with the Panthers. However, he’s had five games with fewer than 150 yards passing.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone believes the passing attack will become more consistent and productive.

“For us, it’s one of those things where you go in, you try to take advantage of certain situations,” Ragone said. “Again, I always thought this regardless of if I was on a team that threw it 45 times or didn’t. The passing – the old adage is a few things can go wrong when you drop back; it’s only really one that goes right.”

Ragone believes it’s a team effort to improve the passing attack.

“We need to continue to put more drives together, score in the red zone, touchdowns,” Ragone said. “If you look especially, last week, 2-for-4, that’s not good enough. What we need to do and consistently do, is stay on the field.”

