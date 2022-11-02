Falcons wish Calvin Ridley the best in Jacksonville

Ridley left the team last season to deal with his mental well-being. He was later suspended by the league for gambling on NFL games. He’ll have to apply for reinstatement in February.

“To see Calvin have that opportunity to be able to extend his career and be able to showcase his talents, that’s going to be a big thing for him,” Evans said. “I’m so happy for him because I know that he’s working really, really hard right now.”

Evans believes Ridley’s reinstatement will go smoothly.

“I know that he’s doing all of the things that he needs to do in order to be prepared and be ready,” Evans said. “It’s going to be fun seeing Calvin out there riling some guys up. It’s going to be fun again.”

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson wore a “Free Ridley” shirt to the game Sunday.

“I wore a shirt and told them to free him, and then we traded him,” Patterson said. “That probably was on me. I probably shouldn’t have wore that shirt.”

Patterson hasn’t communicated with Ridley since the trade went down. He did communicate with him before he wore his shirt.

“I know his phone is blowing up,” Patterson said. “When stuff like that happens, you have to give some time for things to settle down.

“We talk on social media. He knows the support I have for him. He knows how much I feel about him and all of my teammates and former teammates. I’m going to go out there and go to bat for him.”

Patterson wanted Ridley to get free to return to the Falcons.

“He’s one of the best in the league, if not the best,” Patterson said. “That’s just my opinion. We all have our opinion to speak freely. I just feel like he’s one of the best with what he brings to the offense. Jacksonville is lucky to have him.”

Ridley played with Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins for most of two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

“Calvin is a good dude, great teammate,” Hawkins said. “As soon as I came in, he was real cool with me. Best of luck to him.”

Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker also was a teammate for most of two seasons.

“The guys who have been here know Rid was an elite receiver,” Walker said. “Obviously, the guys that have been here and had a chance to see him play, it’s going to be a blow to us. We just have to keep going. We’ve got something good here, so let’s just keep it going.”'

