Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields

The Falcons’ main options are Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins or possibly trading with the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields, who played at Georgia, Ohio State and Harrison High.

The Falcons, cognizant of the league’s tampering rules, would not comment specifically about on the quarterbacks because they remain under contract.

“But, it’s really exciting with the quarterback group that’s out there, that we have the ability to acquire,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said recently. “That is what our fan base, that’s what makes our front office, what makes our coaches all excited to be able to talk in our (meeting) rooms about those people.”

The Falcons have stated they plan to upgrade the position after Desmond Ridder underperformed last season. He finished with 12 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles (including seven lost fumbles) and was benched twice in favor of Taylor Heinicke.

Morris said the obvious out loud at the combine.

“If we had better quarterback play last year in Atlanta, I might not be standing here,” said Morris, who was hired to replace Arthur Smith after he was fired.

Cousins is considered the best fit for the offense the Falcons want to run under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

The Falcons are keeping a watchful eye on negotiations between the Vikings and Cousins. If he gets to free agency, he’d be the best quarterback on the open market, and the Falcons have enough salary cap space to make a worthy offer. The Falcons are currently $41.1 million under the salary cap

“We’re in a great place,” Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said recently at the scouting combine. “Had a great conversation with (Cousins) a few days ago.”

The Vikings want to retain Cousins, but also want to have money left over for some of their other players, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive end Danielle Hunter.

“We have our interests,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He has his. We’ll get to the table to see if we can figure out a creative solution and kind of meet in the middle.”

Adofo-Mensah, who has a degree from Princeton and a masters from Stanford, was named Minnesota’s general manager in Jan. 2022. He did not do Cousins’ previous two contracts with the team.

“What we do know is, we have a really great quarterback, a great leader, somebody that we think we can win the ultimate prize with,” Adofo-Mensah said. “So, that’s ultimately what I focus on. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Cousins has played the past two seasons for coach Kevin O’Connell, who left the Rams to go to Minnesota. The offense is based off timing, throwing the ball quickly and accurately to receivers.

Cousins, who guided the Vikings to the NFC North title in 2022 with a 13-4 record, had them off to a 4-4 start before he ruptured his Achilles in October.

Cousins, who’s set to turn 36 in August, recently posted videos of him working out on a tennis court. The timetable to return from Achilles injuries is nine months, which would put Cousin’s return around the start of training camp.

Cousins, who’s 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, was featured in the Netflix show “Quarterbacks.” They showcased his dedication to the game and his family, which would be a part of the “culture” and “makeup” that Fontenot often speaks of.

Also, his wife, Julie, is a University of Georgia grad and grew up in Alpharetta.

Cousins completed a two-year, $66 million deal last season. The Vikings could have re-signed him already to keep him off the free-agency market.

Cousins, who’s made $231 million since he was drafted in the fourth round (102nd overall) in 2012, signed a three-year, $84 million deal in 2018 with the Vikings.

The knock on Cousins is that he’s been only an average quarterback. He had a 59-59 record entering the 2022 season. The four-time Pro Bowler also is 1-3 in the playoffs.

Cousins makes sense for the Falcons because he’d be familiar with Robinson’s offense. Also, the Falcons have stockpiled offensive weapons in tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson over the past three drafts.

The Falcons’ offensive line’s strength is run blocking, but a quick-timing passing attack could work with Cousins. He likely wouldn’t be asked to make a lot of five- or seven-step drop-backs in the passing attack.

Cousins started his career as the back up to Robert Griffin III for Washington. He started only one game and played in just three games as a rookie.

He started three games in 2013 and five in 2014 before taking over as the full-time starter in 2015. Cousins led the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and guided Washington to a 9-7 record and a loss in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

In 2016, Cousins played on the $20.6 franchise tag after just making $2.6 million over his first four seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after guiding Washington to an 8-7-1 mark.

He played on the franchise tag against in 2017 for $23.6 million because Washington was not willing to commit to a long-term deal. He led Washington a 7-9 mark before signing with the Vikings in free agency.

On March 15, 2018, Cousins signed a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million deal.

The Vikings went 8-7-1 in his first season before going 10-6 and making the playoffs after the 2019 season.

The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20 in the wildcard round, for Cousins’ only win in the playoffs. The Vikings were beaten 27-10 by the 49ers in the divisional round.

A 7-9 season was followed by a 8-9 before the Vikings went 13-4 in 2022.

The 2022 Vikings were outscored by their opponents as they benefitted from Cousins leading eight game-winning drives that year. Then the Vikings were upset at home in the playoffs by quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Last season, the Vikings were 4-4 when Cousins suffered the Achilles injury.

