Falcons’ updated depth chart: After the release of Casey Hayward

The release of Hayward, which saved the Falcons $5 million in salary-cap space, could be an indicator of the franchise’s plan to take a cornerback in the first round of the NFL draft, which is set for Thursday through Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. Recently acquired cornerback Jeff Okudah and Cornell Armstrong, who started four games for the Falcons at the position last season, moved up on the depth chart.

Hayward started six games in 2022, but had his season cut short after he sustained a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery. The two-time former Pro Bowler was hoping to play another season in the NFL. He’s set to turn 34 in September.