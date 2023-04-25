X

Falcons’ updated depth chart: After the release of Casey Hayward

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons now have a hole at right cornerback after releasing Casey Hayward, who opened the 2022 season as a starter at the position.

The release of Hayward, which saved the Falcons $5 million in salary-cap space, could be an indicator of the franchise’s plan to take a cornerback in the first round of the NFL draft, which is set for Thursday through Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. Recently acquired cornerback Jeff Okudah and Cornell Armstrong, who started four games for the Falcons at the position last season, moved up on the depth chart.

Hayward started six games in 2022, but had his season cut short after he sustained a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery. The two-time former Pro Bowler was hoping to play another season in the NFL. He’s set to turn 34 in September.

As for the draft, Devon Witherspoon of Illinois, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. are considered the top prospects at the position.

Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine

LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi

LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano

OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy

SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters

CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Matt Hankins, John Reid

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

Braves notes: Bryce Elder's success, Collin McHugh's imminent return and more

