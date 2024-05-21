Falcons’ injury report: Bijan Robinson expected back for mandatory minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has an ankle injury, but is expected to return in time for the team’s veteran minicamp, which will be held June 10-12, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday.
“I’m hoping. Really, really positive about it as well, too,” Morris said before the team’s open OTA session. “The veteran minicamp we’ll get a chance to see something. Some movements and things of that nature.”
It’s not known how Robinson sustained the injury.
“He’s progressing well,” Morris said. “He’s been out there. He’s in great spirits. He’s definitely learning the game above the neck. He’s the first person to want to talk about it. You can’t help but smile when you see Bijan. That’s just who he is. That’s what he is.”
With Robinson out, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr. and Jase McClellan are the remaining running backs on the roster.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence that he’ll be ready to go for the veteran’s minicamp,” Morris said. “(We’re) trying get him a nice break in between. When we get to training camp, I’d love to see him rolling.”
