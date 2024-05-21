Falcons’ injury report: Bijan Robinson expected back for mandatory minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has an ankle injury, but is expected to return in time for the team’s veteran minicamp, which will be held June 10-12, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday.

“I’m hoping. Really, really positive about it as well, too,” Morris said before the team’s open OTA session. “The veteran minicamp we’ll get a chance to see something. Some movements and things of that nature.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

It’s not known how Robinson sustained the injury.