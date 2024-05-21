Kirk Cousins leaned on faith after Falcons drafted Michael Penix ‘out of nowhere’

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said he leaned on his faith when he found out that the team was selecting a quarterback “out of nowhere” in the recent NFL draft.

Cousins was doing a live podcast with former Braves standout and Parkview High graduate Jeff Francoeur at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta on Monday when he discussed his feelings about his new employer selecting Michael Penix in last month’s NFL draft. According to Cousins, he’s built his life “on a foundation that is better than football” and has dealt with challenges on the football field – even back to his college days – by leaning on his faith.

“So, even now, with the Falcons drafting a quarterback, out of nowhere, just three or four weeks ago, I was reminded again, Proverbs 3: 5-6,” Cousins said near the end of the hour-long podcast recording. “I’m going to trust the Lord and he’ll lead. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to go the way I, in my flesh, want to it go, but I’m going to trust him and let him lead. He hasn’t failed me yet. So, that’s really been my journey, and it will continue to be because he’s on the throne and I’m not.”