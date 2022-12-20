ajc logo
X

Falcons release official depth chart for Ravens game

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Despite posting his first 100-yard rushing game, running back Tyler Allgeier remained listed as RB2 while rookie linebacker Troy Andersen was promoted to ILB1 on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Monday.

Allgeier rushed 17 times for 139 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the 21-18 loss to the Saints. Cordarrelle Patterson remained as RB1.

The team just listed Desmond Ridder and Logan Woodside as the QB2. Since they Falcons used the Feleipe Franks package against the Saints we inserted him as QB3.

Running back Caleb Huntley is still listed at RB3, but is out of the season with an Achilles injury that will require surgery.

Andersen made his second start of the season alongside of Rashaan Evans, with Mykal Walker listed behind Andersen.

The Falcons (5-9) are set to face the Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Here’s the Falcons’ latest depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby

TE – Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews

LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Chuma Edoga, Colby Gossett

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne

NT – Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton

DE – Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen

CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Jovante Moffatt

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal9h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State mines Georgia for recruiting prospects
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow agree to one-year deal
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth
15h ago

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons’ Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons’ Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status
19h ago
Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Saints
19h ago
Falcons’ Caleb Huntley out for rest of season with ruptured Achilles
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top