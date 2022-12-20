Falcons release official depth chart for Ravens game

FLOWERY BRANCH — Despite posting his first 100-yard rushing game, running back Tyler Allgeier remained listed as RB2 while rookie linebacker Troy Andersen was promoted to ILB1 on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Monday.
Allgeier rushed 17 times for 139 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the 21-18 loss to the Saints. Cordarrelle Patterson remained as RB1.
The team just listed Desmond Ridder and Logan Woodside as the QB2. Since they Falcons used the Feleipe Franks package against the Saints we inserted him as QB3.
Running back Caleb Huntley is still listed at RB3, but is out of the season with an Achilles injury that will require surgery.
Andersen made his second start of the season alongside of Rashaan Evans, with Mykal Walker listed behind Andersen.
The Falcons (5-9) are set to face the Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Here’s the Falcons’ latest depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB – Keith Smith
WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby
TE – Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT – Jake Matthews
LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Chuma Edoga, Colby Gossett
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne
NT – Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton
DE – Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen
CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton
FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Jovante Moffatt
SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris
CB – Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
