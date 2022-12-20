ajc logo
X

With or without Lamar Jackson, Ravens still a major challenge for the Falcons

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are preparing to face Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, though his status is up in the air because of a knee injury.

The Ravens (9-5) are set to host the Falcons (5-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“I’m going to climb behind the barricade of it’s probably not the time to put a lot of information out there on our injuries, for competitive purposes,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the Baltimore media Tuesday. “We’re just going to let that develop and see where we go with it and not try to walk the tightrope of what we say.”

The Ravens’ offense has struggled over the past three games without Jackson but posted two wins before a 13-3 loss Saturday against Cleveland.

Tyler Huntley is Jackson’s backup quarterback.

“We’ve seen Huntley for a couple of games,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Lamar, those guys, schematically are different players. Both of them certainly can extend plays, and we’ve all seen the highlights when Lamar keeps it.”

The Ravens are in contention for the AFC North title. They are one game behind the Bengals (10-4) with three games to play.

ExploreWhere to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Ravens

Jackson was having another fine season. He’s the Ravens’ leading rusher, with 764 yards on 112 carries and three touchdowns. He has completed 203 of 326 passes for 2,242 yards (62.3%) with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“They make you defend everything in the run game,” Smith said. “They are a heavy gap-scheme team. That’s kind of how they evolved. That kind of fits their personnel in how they used their tight ends, their fullback. That line, they are big heavy guys. They are trying to get you in those double teams.”

Huntley, who played at Utah, also is a mobile quarterback. He has rushed 25 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. He’s completed 52 of 74 passes (70.3%) for 413 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

“They are also going to make you account for the quarterback in it,” Smith said. “You have to be really sound in your run fits. Because when you are wrong, you get those explosive runs.

“Certainly, Lamar has done it better than anybody at that spot (over) the last couple of years. You prepare for him. Like every week. We’ll prepare the best we can for Lamar. Huntley is a good player, too. If he plays, he plays. That’s how we’ll go about it.”

Ravens rookie Kyle Hamilton, who played at Marist and Notre Dame, is contributing on defense.

“They are using him very similar to what you saw on tape at Notre Dame,” Smith said. “A lot of big slot-corner spot. They pressure him. They play him deep. It’s all of the things you saw on Notre Dame. They are using him on (special) teams.”

Hamilton has played in 13 games and made one start. He has 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

“You certainly notice him out there,” Smith said. “He’s got a lot of length and range. So, been watching him, especially recently. He’s making an impact.”

The Ravens traded with the Bears for former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith.

“They definitely added a really good player,” Arthur Smith said. “You could feel him when you are just watching the film. … I know he’s a Georgia guy. He’s been very productive. He was productive in Chicago. You see it as soon as he got into Baltimore. He’s an instinctive player. You see him all over the tape.”

Roquan Smith was at a contract impasse with the Bears before the trade. He’s played six games with the Ravens and has 47 tackles, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and two sacks.

“He’s at the point of attack making plays,” Arthur Smith said. “They added a good football player, and he’s making an impact.”

The Falcons rank third in the NFL in rushing, with 164.1 yards per game. The Ravens have the No. 3 rush defense, which gives up 85.6 yards per game.

“We’ve been challenged,” Smith said. “We’ve seen some of the better defensive fronts. It’s a huge challenge this week in Baltimore. Baltimore is right at the top in almost every category in run defense.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Josh Pastner’s forever young Georgia Tech team may be bad again1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State mines Georgia for recruiting prospects
9h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks ‘gotta clean it up’ following near-loss to Magic
1h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks ‘gotta clean it up’ following near-loss to Magic
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth
21h ago
The Latest

Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Ravens
2h ago
Falcons place Caleb Huntley on IR, pluck linebacker David Anenih from Steelers
3h ago
Falcons’ John FitzPatrick to return to practice
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top