ajc logo
X

Falcons release Cameron Batson after his arrest

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Veteran wide receiver Cameron Batson, who was arrested over the weekend, was released by the Falcons on Monday.

“We obviously, like any move we make we are always going to do what we feel is in the best interest of the team,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Like a lot of the transactions that we’ve had around here.”

Smith was asked if he cut in reaction to the arrest.

“There is an ongoing legal situation,” Smith said. “I’m not privy to all of the facts. I not going to comment on an ongoing legal situation.”

Batson was a member of the team’s practice squad.

He was arrested after an early Saturday morning traffic stop devolved into a brawl, an officer firing a gun and a chase.

Batson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday evening on five charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.

Atlanta police said Batson, a 27-year-old wide receiver, was pulled over on I-75 near the Northside Drive exit about 2 a.m. The officer said Batson was speeding and failing to maintain his lane.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Sample HTML block

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

Credit: Rick Scuteri

TCU earns championship berth after besting Michigan in electric Fiesta Bowl

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Nolan Smith gets Dawgs hyped before kickoff

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Nolan Smith gets Dawgs hyped before kickoff

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State shows growth in win over South Alabama
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cardinals
5h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Desmond Ridder leads Falcons on game-winning drive
10h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ll just have to keep finding ways to try to improve and to...
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
49m ago
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top