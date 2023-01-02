Falcons release Cameron Batson after his arrest

He was arrested after an early Saturday morning traffic stop devolved into a brawl, an officer firing a gun and a chase.

Batson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday evening on five charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.

Atlanta police said Batson, a 27-year-old wide receiver, was pulled over on I-75 near the Northside Drive exit about 2 a.m. The officer said Batson was speeding and failing to maintain his lane.

