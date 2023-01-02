Falcons release Cameron Batson after his arrest

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Veteran wide receiver Cameron Batson, who was arrested over the weekend, was released by the Falcons on Monday.
“We obviously, like any move we make we are always going to do what we feel is in the best interest of the team,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Like a lot of the transactions that we’ve had around here.”
Smith was asked if he cut in reaction to the arrest.
“There is an ongoing legal situation,” Smith said. “I’m not privy to all of the facts. I not going to comment on an ongoing legal situation.”
Batson was a member of the team’s practice squad.
He was arrested after an early Saturday morning traffic stop devolved into a brawl, an officer firing a gun and a chase.
Batson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday evening on five charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.
Atlanta police said Batson, a 27-year-old wide receiver, was pulled over on I-75 near the Northside Drive exit about 2 a.m. The officer said Batson was speeding and failing to maintain his lane.
