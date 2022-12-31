BreakingNews
BREAKING: Falcons practice squad member arrested after police chase
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Falcons practice squad member arrested after police chase

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 8 minutes ago

A practice squad member for the Atlanta Falcons was arrested after an early Saturday morning traffic stop devolved into a brawl, an officer firing a gun and a foot chase.

Atlanta police said Cameron Batson, a 27-year-old wide receiver on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad, was pulled over on I-75 near the Northside Drive exit about 2 a.m. The officer said Batson was speeding and failing to maintain his lane.

A field sobriety test was conducted, and the officer said the driver was intoxicated, according to the police statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While trying to take him into custody, police said a physical altercation took place, and the officer fired his weapon. No was struck by the gunfire, and it’s unclear whether Batson possessed a weapon during the fight.

Police said the suspect got back into his vehicle, a pickup truck, and fled the scene, crashing near Northside and Echota drives. The suspect is then accused of getting out of the vehicle and running away.

A manhunt ensued, and police were able to find Batson hiding in the area, according to the statement. The officer and suspect were taken to a hospital to treat their wounds. Channel 2 Action News reported the officer suffered a shoulder injury and cuts and bruises during the incident.

The Falcons released a statement on the incident involving Batson, who signed with the team’s practice squad this year following four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the team’s statement said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Batson had not been booked into the Fulton County jail, and his charges have not been released.

— This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jae C. Hong

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
19h ago

Credit: Ryan Martin

Old Savannah Tour trolley catches fire after dropping off wedding party
18h ago

Credit: Ryan Martin

Old Savannah Tour trolley catches fire after dropping off wedding party
18h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Meadows
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
18h ago
Family finds peace after 4-year-old twin’s death in East Point fire
19h ago
Pilot crawls out, calls authorities after plane crashes outside Athens home
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death
18m ago
'Trailblazer': Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting icon
9h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top