BREAKING: Falcons practice squad member arrested after police chase

A manhunt ensued, and police were able to find Batson hiding in the area, according to the statement. The officer and suspect were taken to a hospital to treat their wounds. Channel 2 Action News reported the officer suffered a shoulder injury and cuts and bruises during the incident.

The Falcons released a statement on the incident involving Batson, who signed with the team’s practice squad this year following four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the team’s statement said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Batson had not been booked into the Fulton County jail, and his charges have not been released.

