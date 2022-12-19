Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his regular-season debut and played all 74 offensive snaps in the 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
The Falcons also had a package for tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks, who played four offensive snaps (5%). He a carry for no gain.
Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen made his second start of the season and played 45 defensive snaps (82%) while Mykal Walker did not start and played 13 snaps (24%). Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the move was made, in part, to help stop the run.
Andersen, who also started against San Francisco on Oct. 16, finished with seven tackles.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player offense special teams
D Ridder QB 74 100%
J Matthews LT 74 100% 2 9%
E Wilkinson LG 74 100%
D Dalman C 74 100%
C Lindstrom RG 74 100% 2 9%
K McGary RT 74 100% 2 9%
P Hesse TE 42 57% 11 50%
M Pruitt TE 41 55% 6 27%
D London WR 60 81%
O Zaccheaus WR 60 81%
C Patterson RB 37 50% 4 18%
T Allgeier RB 36 49%
D Byrd WR 30 41%
A Firkser TE 23 31%
K Hodge WR 13 18% 17 77%
K Smith FB 11 15% 14 64%
A Williams RB 10 14% 15 68%
F Franks TE 4 5% 12 55%
C Huntley RB 2 3%
G Ifedi T 1 1% 2 9%
Player defense special teams
R Grant SS 55 100% 12 55%
J Hawkins FS 55 100% 5 23%
R Evans LB 55 100%
A Terrell CB 55 100%
D Hall CB 48 87%
L Carter LB 47 85% 4 18%
T Andersen LB 45 82% 9 41%
G Jarrett DT 41 75%
A Anderson DE 35 64% 3 14%
A Ogundeji LB 35 64% 3 14%
T Horne DT 33 60% 3 14%
A Ebiketie LB 20 36%
J Dalton DT 18 33%
I Oliver CB 15 27% 7 32%
J Johnson DT 14 25% 3 14%
M Walker LB 13 24%
D Malone LB 8 15% 15 68%
C Armstrong CB 7 13% 8 36%
D Alford CB 6 11%
Player special teams only
E Harris FS 20 91%
M Ford CB 20 91%
N Kwiatkoski LB 19 86%
B Pinion P 11 50%
L McCullough LS 7 32%
C Gossett G 2 9%
R Neuzil G 2 9%
Y Koo K 2 9%
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
