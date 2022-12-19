Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

The Falcons also had a package for tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks, who played four offensive snaps (5%). He a carry for no gain.

Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen made his second start of the season and played 45 defensive snaps (82%) while Mykal Walker did not start and played 13 snaps (24%). Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the move was made, in part, to help stop the run.