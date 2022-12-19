ajc logo
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS – Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his regular-season debut and played all 74 offensive snaps in the 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

The Falcons also had a package for tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks, who played four offensive snaps (5%). He a carry for no gain.

Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen made his second start of the season and played 45 defensive snaps (82%) while Mykal Walker did not start and played 13 snaps (24%). Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the move was made, in part, to help stop the run.

Andersen, who also started against San Francisco on Oct. 16, finished with seven tackles.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

D Ridder QB 74 100%

J Matthews LT 74 100% 2 9%

E Wilkinson LG 74 100%

D Dalman C 74 100%

C Lindstrom RG 74 100% 2 9%

K McGary RT 74 100% 2 9%

P Hesse TE 42 57% 11 50%

M Pruitt TE 41 55% 6 27%

D London WR 60 81%

O Zaccheaus WR 60 81%

C Patterson RB 37 50% 4 18%

T Allgeier RB 36 49%

D Byrd WR 30 41%

A Firkser TE 23 31%

K Hodge WR 13 18% 17 77%

K Smith FB 11 15% 14 64%

A Williams RB 10 14% 15 68%

F Franks TE 4 5% 12 55%

C Huntley RB 2 3%

G Ifedi T 1 1% 2 9%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 55 100% 12 55%

J Hawkins FS 55 100% 5 23%

R Evans LB 55 100%

A Terrell CB 55 100%

D Hall CB 48 87%

L Carter LB 47 85% 4 18%

T Andersen LB 45 82% 9 41%

G Jarrett DT 41 75%

A Anderson DE 35 64% 3 14%

A Ogundeji LB 35 64% 3 14%

T Horne DT 33 60% 3 14%

A Ebiketie LB 20 36%

J Dalton DT 18 33%

I Oliver CB 15 27% 7 32%

J Johnson DT 14 25% 3 14%

M Walker LB 13 24%

D Malone LB 8 15% 15 68%

C Armstrong CB 7 13% 8 36%

D Alford CB 6 11%

Player special teams only

E Harris FS 20 91%

M Ford CB 20 91%

N Kwiatkoski LB 19 86%

B Pinion P 11 50%

L McCullough LS 7 32%

C Gossett G 2 9%

R Neuzil G 2 9%

Y Koo K 2 9%

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

