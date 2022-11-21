Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham are out for the short-term

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee after taking a hit in the third quarter of the Falcons 27-24 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Falcons defensive end Ta’Quon Graham went down with a left knee injury with 5:23 left in the second quarter. He was carted off the field.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said both players will be out for the short-term on Monday. Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot will review whether to put them on injured reserve over the next 48 hours.
“Still haven’t confirmed with Kyle or TQ,” Smith said on Monday. “Obviously, there is a lot of stuff floating around. Until you get through all of the doctors and all of the opinions, we won’t have a final word, but both of those guys will be out, at least in the short-term.”
Smith said they’ll review the full set of medical options for both players.
Pitts went down in pain after a hit. He recovered, popped up and ran off the field.
The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Maryland.
Pitts has caught 28 of 59 targets (47.5%) for 356 yards and two touchdowns
He has three dropped passes, according to profootballreference.com.
Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards last season as a rookie with Matt Ryan at quarterback.
Pitts’ wingspan (83 ⅜ inches) was well publicized after the Falcons took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. There’s a theory that Mariota just has to get the ball within Pitts’ massive wingspan.
In the win over the Bears, Pitts caught three of five targets for 43 yards, including a long of 18 yards.
Graham had stepped forward to help stabilize the defensive line and give Pro Bowl defensive end Grady Jarrett some help up front. He beat out Marlon Davidson for his position. Davidson has since been released by the team.
Graham played in 48 games and 24 starts from 2017-20 at Texas. He was the 148th player picked fifth-round of the 2021 draft.
Graham, 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, has started9 of 11 games this season and has played 471 defensive snaps (62%). He has 34 tackles and eight quarterback hits.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author