Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham are out for the short-term

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee after taking a hit in the third quarter of the Falcons 27-24 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Falcons defensive end Ta’Quon Graham went down with a left knee injury with 5:23 left in the second quarter. He was carted off the field.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said both players will be out for the short-term on Monday. Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot will review whether to put them on injured reserve over the next 48 hours.

“Still haven’t confirmed with Kyle or TQ,” Smith said on Monday. “Obviously, there is a lot of stuff floating around. Until you get through all of the doctors and all of the opinions, we won’t have a final word, but both of those guys will be out, at least in the short-term.”

Smith said they’ll review the full set of medical options for both players.

Pitts went down in pain after a hit. He recovered, popped up and ran off the field.

The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Maryland.

Pitts has caught 28 of 59 targets (47.5%) for 356 yards and two touchdowns

He has three dropped passes, according to profootballreference.com.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards last season as a rookie with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Pitts’ wingspan (83 ⅜ inches) was well publicized after the Falcons took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. There’s a theory that Mariota just has to get the ball within Pitts’ massive wingspan.

In the win over the Bears, Pitts caught three of five targets for 43 yards, including a long of 18 yards.

Graham had stepped forward to help stabilize the defensive line and give Pro Bowl defensive end Grady Jarrett some help up front. He beat out Marlon Davidson for his position. Davidson has since been released by the team.

Graham played in 48 games and 24 starts from 2017-20 at Texas. He was the 148th player picked fifth-round of the 2021 draft.

Graham, 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, has started9 of 11 games this season and has played 471 defensive snaps (62%). He has 34 tackles and eight quarterback hits.

