Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham are out for the short-term

Pitts went down in pain after a hit. He recovered, popped up and ran off the field.

The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Maryland.

Pitts has caught 28 of 59 targets (47.5%) for 356 yards and two touchdowns

He has three dropped passes, according to profootballreference.com.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards last season as a rookie with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Pitts’ wingspan (83 ⅜ inches) was well publicized after the Falcons took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. There’s a theory that Mariota just has to get the ball within Pitts’ massive wingspan.

In the win over the Bears, Pitts caught three of five targets for 43 yards, including a long of 18 yards.

Graham had stepped forward to help stabilize the defensive line and give Pro Bowl defensive end Grady Jarrett some help up front. He beat out Marlon Davidson for his position. Davidson has since been released by the team.

Graham played in 48 games and 24 starts from 2017-20 at Texas. He was the 148th player picked fifth-round of the 2021 draft.

Graham, 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, has started9 of 11 games this season and has played 471 defensive snaps (62%). He has 34 tackles and eight quarterback hits.

