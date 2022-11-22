Falcons’ Kyle Pitts likely suffered Grade 2 MCL sprain

Pitts was injured in the third quarter of the Falcons’ 27-24 win over the Bears. Chicago safety Eddie Jackson hit Pitts just above the right knee.

“A sprain is a tear,” Uquillas said. “There are differences on how you classify them in terms of severity.”

The MCL can heal itself and not require surgery.

“The MCL is the connection between the femur and the tibia, the thigh bone and shin bone,” Uquillas said. “What it does is it prevents the knee from angling out when you put stress on it.”

Pitts, after pulling himself together, popped up and ran off the field.

“Grade 2 are moderate sprains where the actual ligament is disrupted, but not completely disrupted,” Uquillas said. “For the MCL, it’s one of those ligaments that heals reliably on its own. Usually, it does not require surgery.”

Pitts may have to wear a brace and then have rehabilitation.

“So, when the ligament is injured, the blood that kind of forms around it and the blood becomes a clot, and that clot then heals the ligament sprain sometimes with a little bit of looseness, but usually the MCL heals reliably well,” Uquillas said.

If Pitts has a Grade 3 sprain, he could come back for the 17th game, which is Jan. 8 (seven weeks away).

“Grade 3 tears are complete tears, meaning the connection is disrupted completely,” Uquillas said. “That can either happen closer to the femur or in the attachment to the thigh bone or lower down on the shin. They both heal a little bit differently.”

A grade 3 MCL sprain could require surgery.

“Sometimes for a professional athlete, they’ll do a surgery to help it heal more reliably without any looseness,” Uquillas said. “Most of the time we brace them, rehab them and they will heal on their own. Some of them can (have) surgery.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

Published

Image | Title “Dec. 2, 2014″

Caption: Atlanta Falcon Devin Hester wrapping gifts for Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta during the surprise holiday shopping spree for #GivingTuesday at JCPenney in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for JCPenney)

Edit Info