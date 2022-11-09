Falcons’ injury report: Terrell, Harris, Franks out for Panthers game Thursday

The Falcons (4-5) are set to play the Panthers (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Falcons may need a win to stay in a tie for first place in the NFC South.

Terrell missed the past two games. He sustained the injury in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over San Francisco on Oct. 16. He reached for the back of his right leg after covering a deep route.