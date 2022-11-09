Falcons’ injury report: Terrell, Harris, Franks out for Panthers game Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), safety Erik Harris (right foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) were declared out for the game Thursday by coach Arthur Smith on Wednesday.
The Falcons (4-5) are set to play the Panthers (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Falcons may need a win to stay in a tie for first place in the NFC South.
Terrell missed the past two games. He sustained the injury in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over San Francisco on Oct. 16. He reached for the back of his right leg after covering a deep route.
Terrell’s injury originally was announced as a thigh injury. He played 26 of the defensive snaps (43%) against the 49ers.
Terrell started the following game, against Cincinnati, but lasted only eight plays (12%) and was replaced by Cornell Armstrong.
Harris and Franks are backups who mainly were playing on special teams.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author