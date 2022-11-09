ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Terrell, Harris, Franks out for Panthers game Thursday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), safety Erik Harris (right foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) were declared out for the game Thursday by coach Arthur Smith on Wednesday.

The Falcons (4-5) are set to play the Panthers (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Falcons may need a win to stay in a tie for first place in the NFC South.

Terrell missed the past two games. He sustained the injury in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over San Francisco on Oct. 16. He reached for the back of his right leg after covering a deep route.

Terrell’s injury originally was announced as a thigh injury. He played 26 of the defensive snaps (43%) against the 49ers.

Terrell started the following game, against Cincinnati, but lasted only eight plays (12%) and was replaced by Cornell Armstrong.

Harris and Franks are backups who mainly were playing on special teams.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

