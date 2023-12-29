Falcons’ injury report: Taylor Heinicke limited in practice for second day

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) works in the pockets against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) works in the pockets against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

He sustained the injury in the 29-10 win over the Colts. He also was limited Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

In addition to Heinicke, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), center Drew Dalman (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and defensive tackle DL David Onyemata (ankle) were limited.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive end Calais Campbell were back at practice after receiving veteran rest days Wednesday.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top