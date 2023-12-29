Falcons’ injury report: Taylor Heinicke limited in practice for second day

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

He sustained the injury in the 29-10 win over the Colts. He also was limited Wednesday.

In addition to Heinicke, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), center Drew Dalman (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and defensive tackle DL David Onyemata (ankle) were limited.