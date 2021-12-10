ajc logo
X

Falcons injury report: Richie Grant, Ade Ogundeji ‘questionable’ for Panthers’ game

Falcons outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (center) sprints to the next drill during rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Caption
Falcons outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (center) sprints to the next drill during rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 hours ago

Falcons rookies, safety Richie Grant (ankle) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (ankle), were declared questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Both were limited in practice Did Not Participate

Running back Wayne Gallman (illness) and starting right guard Chris Lindstrom (personal matter) did not practice on Friday.

FALCONS OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

Friday, Dec. 10

Full Participation

  • #22 CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring)
  • #99 DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • #27 S Richie Grant (ankle)
  • #92 OLB Ade Ogundeji (ankle)

Did Not Participate

  • #25 RB Wayne Gallman (illness)
  • #63 OL Chris Lindstrom (not injury related – personal matter)

Friday, Dec. 10 – Game Report

Questionable

  • #27 S Richie Grant (ankle)
  • #92 OLB Ade Ogundeji (ankle)

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Final Five games

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2

New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

About the Author

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
X-factor for Falcons vs. Panthers: Can defense stop Cam Newton?
1h ago
On the hot seat: Falcons’ depth on defense to be tested by Panthers
1h ago
3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top