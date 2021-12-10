Falcons injury report: Richie Grant, Ade Ogundeji ‘questionable’ for Panthers’ game

Falcons rookies, safety Richie Grant (ankle) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (ankle), were declared questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
Both were limited in practice Did Not Participate
Running back Wayne Gallman (illness) and starting right guard Chris Lindstrom (personal matter) did not practice on Friday.
FALCONS OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT
Friday, Dec. 10
Full Participation
- #22 CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring)
- #99 DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)
Limited Participation
- #27 S Richie Grant (ankle)
- #92 OLB Ade Ogundeji (ankle)
Did Not Participate
- #25 RB Wayne Gallman (illness)
- #63 OL Chris Lindstrom (not injury related – personal matter)
Friday, Dec. 10 – Game Report
Questionable
- #27 S Richie Grant (ankle)
- #92 OLB Ade Ogundeji (ankle)
