Five things we learned from Falcons’ 21-14 win over Jaguars

Lawrence, who starred at Cartersville High and Clemson, was held at bay by the Falcons defense that was playing without Deion Jones for the first time in 47 regular-season games. Lawrence had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with a touchdown, but a fourth-quarter drive never got moving. He completed 22 of 41 passes for 228 yards and tossed a touchdown and an interception. He finished with a passer rating of 70.

Here are the five things we learned from the game:

1. Pound the rock. The Falcons ran the ball effectively for the first time this season.

In their first touchdown drive, the team rushed five times for 57 yards with Patterson scoring on a seven-year run around left end.

The Falcons ended their touchdown scoring drought with :38 seconds left in the first quarter. The Falcon hadn’t scored a touchdown over their previous 27 possessions, over two-plus games, and could only muster two field goals. The last touchdown was a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter against the Saints on Nov. 7. The Falcons were outscored 68-3 in losses to the Cowboys (43-3) on Nov. 14 and the Patriots (25-0) on Nov. 18.

Before Patterson’s touchdown, the Falcons had scored just 25 points in the first quarter this season.

The Falcons rushed for a season-high 150 yards on 28 carries. The previous high was 124 yards rushing on 26 carries against the Eagles in the season opener on Sept. 12.

2. Walker starts. Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones has been dealing with a shoulder injury for some time and it flared up on Friday, which led to him being placed on the injury report.

Jones, who is second on the team with 92 tackles, was listed as questionable and then ldeclared out for before the game on Sunday. Jones had started 47 consecutive regular-season games going back to Week 12 of the 2018 season.

Second-year linebacker Mykal Walker, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, replaced Jones in the starting lineup. He started in six games as a rookie and was making his first start of the 2021 season.

The Falcons defense entered the game giving up 362.3 yards per game, which ranked 20th in the league. The 28.8 points per game ranked 31st.

Walker had nine tackles in the first half, but was victimized in the second half on two-point conversion and missed a big tackle in the open field on running back James Robinson that went for a 26-yard gain.

3. Dalman relieves Hennessy. Drew Dalman replaced center Matt Hennessy in the second quarter. He was on the field when the Falcons scored their second touchdown on a 12-yard run by Patterson.

On the play, Dalman sealed his man out to the right while fullback Kieth Smith, right guard Jalen Mayfield and left tackle Jake Matthews collapsed the middle of Jacksonville’s defense.

Smith had a nice lead block on Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack to help give Patterson a path to the end zone.

Hennessy started the second half before giving way to Dalman again.

4. Turnovers. The Falcons entered the game with a minus-eight turnover differential, which was ranked 30th in the league.

The had a 2-0 turnover advantage until quarterback Matt Ryan tossed an interception to cornerback Tyson Campbell in the second quarter.

Safety Duron Harmon intercepted a Lawrence pass in the second quarter. The Falcons could not convert the turnover into points and were forced to punt.

Two plays later, defensive tackle Anthony Rush hit Robinson low and he fumbled. Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson scooped up the fumble at the Jags’ 29-yard line.

The Falcons couldn’t move the ball and Younghoo Koo came on and made a 43-yard field goal. But the Jags’ defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris committed a leverage penalty and gave the Falcons a first down on the 12.

With a new set of downs gifted to them, the Falcons took advantage and scored on the next play.

5. Second half start. With a 14-3 halftime lead, the Falcons’ defense forced the Jaguars to put and then the offense promptly went on a nine-play, 86-yard touchdown drive.

Ryan tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage to give the Falcons a 21-3 lead.

The Jags added a touchdown on a 7-yard laser shot from Lawrence to wide receiver Tavon Austin. The Jaguars made the two-point conversion to make it 21-11.

The Falcons couldn’t get the offensive moving, while the Jags added a 34-yard Matthew Wright field goal to make it 21-14 with 6:28 to play.

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19