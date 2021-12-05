Five things we learned from Falcons’ 30-17 loss to Bucs

Brady completed 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. He is now 10-0 against the Falcons.

Gronkowski caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Chris Godwin had 15 catches for 143 yards for the Bucs, while wide receiver Mike Evans had seven catches for 99 yards.

The Falcons scored on two of their first three possessions, but were blanked over the next five possessions, which ended with a punt, a fumble and three punts. Their last drive ended with an incomplete pass in the end zone.

Here are five things we learned from the the NFC South game:

1. Gage’s fumble: With the score 20-17, the Falcons had a chance to take the lead on their opening drive of the second half.

The Falcons were on the move, but wide receiver Russell Gage had the ball popped free by Tampa Bay cornerback Pierre Desir. The fumble was recovered by Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis at Tampa Bay’s 37-yard line.

The fumble stopped the promising drive.

The Falcons defense forced a punt, but the offense stalled on third-and-7 from the 40-yard line when Tampa Bay’s Ndamukong Suh whipped left guard Jalen Mayfield and sacked Ryan for a 9-yard loss.

The Falcons punted, and the Bucs got the ball at their 13-yard line.

Brady converted on three third downs, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski with safety Erik Harris in coverage with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. The extra point made the score 27-17.

It was a 14-play, 87-yard drive that took 5:43 off the clock and put the Buccaneers back in control of a two-score game.

2. Falcons got cute: Instead of pounding the ball in from the 1-yard line, the Falcons got cute and it backfired. They’d been running the ball well against the Bucs, but apparently didn’t like their short-yardage offense against the Bucs’ stout defensive front.

After Gage caught a pass for a 10-yard gain on a third-and-7 from the 11, the Falcons had the ball at the 1.

Ryan missed on a play-action pass, but the Bucs were called for roughing the passer to move the ball inside the 1. Ryan passed again from the half-yard line. They tried to run on second down but Ryan stumbled and fumbled as he lost two yards.

On third-and-goal from the 3, Ryan’s pass for Cordarrelle Patterson was incomplete.

Koo came on and kicked 21-yard field goal to make the score 13-10.

The Bucs promptly went on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Brady connected with Gronkowski for a 27-yard touchdown. Gronkowski won a battled with Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins and pulled away for the score. The extra point put the Bucs up 20-10.

3. Rushing attack: Tampa Bay entered the game with the NFL’s No. 1 run defense, which was giving up just 81 yards per game.

The Falcons, coming off a season-high 149-yard performance against the Jaguars, knew they’d have to run the ball against the Bucs.

Patterson and Davis led the way for the Falcons. Patterson had 13 carries for 78 yards and Davis have four carries and 32 yards. The Falcons rushed 23 times for 121 yards.

The Falcons became just the fifth team to rush for more than 100 yards against the Bucs. The Saints (152) Bears (143) Colts (107) and the Eagles (100) were the only teams to hit the century mark against the Bucs’ defense.

Caption 120521 Atlanta: Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (right) and teammates react after defensive lineman Marlon Davidson intercepts Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for a pick six at the end of the second quarter in a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec 5, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Caption 120521 Atlanta: Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (right) and teammates react after defensive lineman Marlon Davidson intercepts Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for a pick six at the end of the second quarter in a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec 5, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

4. Davidson made a play: With under a minute to play in the first half, Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson stepped in front a pass intended for Fournette and scored from 3 yards out.

The touchdown, the first of Davidson’s career, made the score 20-17.

5. Opening touchdowns: The Bucs came out throwing the ball around on their opening drive. Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich called 13 pass plays, and Brady completed 11 of them, as they drove 75 yards to a touchdown.

Brady toss a 3-yard touchdown pass to Fournette for the score.

The Falcons answered with a pound-and-ground attack.

The Falcons covered 75 yards in six plays, including a 39-yard run by Cordarrelle Patterson and a 17-yard touchdown run by Davis.

