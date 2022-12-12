ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Hennessy’s activation period starts, Mayfield’s closed

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons center/guard Matt Hennessy will have his 21-day activation period for his return from injury reserve started.

“We started his clock; we’ll see how that goes,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday.

Hennessy was the starting center last season. He lost his job to Drew Dalman. He started at left guard against the Chargers on Nov. 6 and suffered a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.

Jalen Mayfield, who was the starting left guard last season, will not play this season. Mayfield, a third-round pick in 2021, started the season on injured reserve. His 21-day activation period lapsed over the bye week.

The Falcons are hoping to get back defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe), outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (left arm/wrist) and left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) as they prepare to play the Saints on Sunday.

“The guys that we are anticipating back made good progress over the bye, Jalen Dalton, Arnold Ebiketie, we feel good about Elijah,” Smith said. “We’ll see how the rest of the week goes for Elijah. ... The only one that we’ll have to see (about) as the week goes is Chuma Edoga (knee). We’ll evaluate that (over) the rest of the week. A lot of those guys coming off the bye are in a pretty good spot. Coming at a good time for us, especially up front.”

