Falcons’ injury report: Hennessy’s activation period starts, Mayfield’s closed

“The guys that we are anticipating back made good progress over the bye, Jalen Dalton, Arnold Ebiketie, we feel good about Elijah,” Smith said. “We’ll see how the rest of the week goes for Elijah. ... The only one that we’ll have to see (about) as the week goes is Chuma Edoga (knee). We’ll evaluate that (over) the rest of the week. A lot of those guys coming off the bye are in a pretty good spot. Coming at a good time for us, especially up front.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD