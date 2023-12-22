Falcons’ Grady Jarrett shooting to return by training camp

Jarrett believes he can make it back for training camp.

“Timeline, objectively, is to put myself in position to where I can have a full offseason training, getting ready for next season so that I’ll definitely be ready for training camp,” Jarrett said. “I’m not going to rush anything as far as practice and the offseason program, but I will definitely be putting myself in position to be at 100% by the time training camp comes around.”

Jarrett, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Clemson, had missed only three games over his first nine seasons. He has been selected to two Pro Bowls and was turning in another fine campaign before the injury.

“Anybody who’s been through this process knows that there are multiple steps that you have to clear and stuff like that,” Jarrett said. “But the timeline is, if I had to choose a time to get injured, in the season – which I wish I never had to go through this – but I was fortunate enough for it to be early enough in the season so I didn’t have to project to miss anytime early next season.”

Jarrett has been rooting for the team.

“It’s definitely frustrating when you know being out there on the field, whether it’s production from a player’s standpoint or just a leadership standpoint, I really wish I could be doing more to help the team,” Jarrett said. “I try to be around them as much as I can, but at the end of the day there is nothing like being out there on the field with them.”

He’s hoping the Falcons can pull out some victories down the stretch.

“When your brothers are out there and you put in so much work with them and things are not going their way, you feel for them,” Jarrett said. “At the end of day, we’ve got three games left to put our best foot forward. All you can do is control the controllables at this point. Go out there and ball.”