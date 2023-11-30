Falcons’ DeMarcco Hellams steps forward to help solidify spot alongside Bates

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hellams, who was drafted in the seventh round out of Alabama, has played 157 special-teams snaps. He was inactive for the Minnesota game Nov. 5 after sustaining a hamstring injury.

With Grant struggling at times in coverages, over the bye week, the Falcons came up with a plan to include more Hellams on the defense.

Grant, who played 95% (Cardinals), 100% (Vikings), 100% (Titans) and 100% (Bucs) of the defensive snaps over the previous four games played only 75% (54 of 72) against the Saints.

“There’s a lot of trust, and there’s a role for all of them,” Smith said. “I thought all three safeties played really well. I thought it was one of Richie’s better games. DeMarcco, he’s an instinctive football player. Then Jessie had a huge impact, but I thought all three of those guys played really well.”

Hellams stayed patient, while waiting for an opportunity.

“I just try to take it day by day,” Hellams said. “Look back at where I came from. From when I first got here. Try to improve every day. Take coaching. Take encouragement from guys. Take coaching from guys. I listen to guys like Richie, Jessie and all the other guys that have playing experience and can give me pointers on what I can do better.”

Hellams was ready for the extra duty.

“Honestly, just being accountable,” Hellams said. “That’s one of the biggest things that has helped me so far, just knowing that when I’m out of the field there are 10 other guys depending on me. So, when I go out there, I try my best to do my job.”

Getting ready to play was a learning process for Hellams.

“I definitely do (feel more comfortable) with the defense,” Hellams said. “Our coaches do a great job of preparing us for the week. Preparing us for the game, just going into the game with things that we are comfortable with as players.”

Hellams believes his work habits from his days at Alabama have helped him.

“I’ve coming in here and (being) prepared to work,” Hellams said. “Being attentive in meetings. Being attentive on the field. Making my reps count, the ones that I do have.”

The Falcons likely will keep Hellams in his new role.

“Just being one of those guys out there, no matter what the play is, no matter what the situation is, they know when I’m out there I’m giving 110% no matter what it is, flying around, getting to the ball, making tackles or making plays,” Hellams said.

It was hard to keep Hellams off the field.

“He’s progressed,” Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “That’s really the biggest thing. He’s just gotten better. He’s just continued to work. His approach to the game every single day is the same.”

Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said, “He goes out every day, he practices and he competes.”

Hellams hopes to continue his strong play.

“I just try to make sure that every time when I’m out there on the field that my name is called,” Hellams said. “So, I’m out there making plays. That’s definitely something that has helped by just being someone that’s so humble when I’m out there on the field.”

The Falcons knew that Hellams would contribute after his strong exhibition season. But making plays against backups and playing in NFL games is different.

“When he was in training camp, he was doing the same thing,” Gray said. “I know he made a couple of interceptions in the Miami game and another interception in another game. So, he proved that he can go through without game-planning.”

Once the game-planning started, the Falcons wanted to see how Hellams studied and if he could take the game-plan to the field.

“Now, he’s doing that,” Gray said. “He deserves to get more playing time. He’s a good football player, and all he’s going to do is keep adding. He’s adding to Richie, he’s adding to Jessie and Micah (Abernathy).”

The Bow Tie Chronicles