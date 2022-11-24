ajc logo
X

Falcons cut wide receiver Bryan Edwards; promote Frank Darby

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards, whom the Falcons acquired in a trade with the Raiders in May, was released Thursday.

The Falcons promoted wide receiver Frank Darby to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The team also signed wide receiver Emeka Emezie and offensive lineman Parker Ferguson to its practice squad.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons wasted some draft capital on Edwards as they sent a fifth-round pick to the Raiders. They also received a seventh-round pick in the deal.

Edwards played in seven games and made a start for the Falcons. He caught three passes for 15 yards and no touchdowns. He played only 91 offensive snaps (21%) this season.

Darby was promoted from the practice squad twice this season, including in for Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Bears. He was drafted in the sixth round (187th overall) in the 2021 draft.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn

Loss of Elijah DeWitt leaves more than void for childhood friends in Jefferson8h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key

Credit: Photo courtesy of Ashley Chastain

Georgia Tech’s Dylan Leonard finds a friend at Scottish Rite

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham to have surgical ‘procedures’

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham to have surgical ‘procedures’

Credit: Nick Wass

Road to the College Football Playoff: Another big edition of Ohio State-Michigan
The Latest

Falcons’ injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson gets rest day Thursday
3h ago
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota knows offense will be different without Kyle Pitts
8h ago
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham to have surgical ‘procedures’
Featured

Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
7h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top