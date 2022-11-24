Falcons cut wide receiver Bryan Edwards; promote Frank Darby

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards, whom the Falcons acquired in a trade with the Raiders in May, was released Thursday.
The Falcons promoted wide receiver Frank Darby to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
The team also signed wide receiver Emeka Emezie and offensive lineman Parker Ferguson to its practice squad.
The Falcons wasted some draft capital on Edwards as they sent a fifth-round pick to the Raiders. They also received a seventh-round pick in the deal.
Edwards played in seven games and made a start for the Falcons. He caught three passes for 15 yards and no touchdowns. He played only 91 offensive snaps (21%) this season.
Darby was promoted from the practice squad twice this season, including in for Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Bears. He was drafted in the sixth round (187th overall) in the 2021 draft.
