Falcons activate Isaiah Oliver, promote MyCole Pruitt

Oliver, who was moved to nickel back in the 2020 season, was injured when Washington running back J.D. McKissic blocked Oliver when he was rushing the quarterback, and his knee was injured on the play.

The Falcons have played Mike Ford, Dee Alford and Erik Harris at nickel back this season.

Oliver has played in 50 games and made 33 starts for the Falcons. He has played 2,159 defensive snaps and 363 on special teams.

