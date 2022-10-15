ajc logo
Falcons activate Isaiah Oliver, promote MyCole Pruitt

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who is coming off major reconstructive knee surgery, was added to the 53-man roster Saturday, and tight end MyCole Pruitt was promoted from the practice squad.

The Falcons (2-3) are set to face the 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Oliver returned to practice Oct. 5.

Oliver played in the third and final exhibition game against Jacksonville, but was still a few weeks away from being 100%. He started the season on injured reserve.

Oliver, who was drafted in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, played nickel back with the reserves against Jacksonville.

Oliver, who was moved to nickel back in the 2020 season, was injured when Washington running back J.D. McKissic blocked Oliver when he was rushing the quarterback, and his knee was injured on the play.

The Falcons have played Mike Ford, Dee Alford and Erik Harris at nickel back this season.

Oliver has played in 50 games and made 33 starts for the Falcons. He has played 2,159 defensive snaps and 363 on special teams.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns

