ajc logo
X

Draft central: Falcons on track to select sixth overall

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons currently sit in the sixth position for the next NFL draft and likely will have a shot at one of the top three quarterbacks.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are considered the top three quarterbacks before the pre-draft process gets started.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons will scout Stroud when the Buckeyes take on Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Young is considered the potential No. 1 overall pick followed by defenders Will Anderson of Alabama and Jalen Carter of Georgia.

Stroud is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

“Has prototypical size,” former Minnesota GM Rick Spielman said on the33rdteam.com website. “When you watch him on tape, he’s an excellent pocket passer. Has very good accuracy, although he’ll miss some lay-up throws at times.”

The Falcons are taking a long look at Desmond Ridder, who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft.

The Falcons passed on former Ohio State/Georgia quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 draft when they selected Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick.

“If you want to compare (Stroud) to Justin Fields, he’s a better thrower from the pocket,” Spielman said. “He’s more accurate. He’s just not as dynamic of an athlete.”

In the most recent mock draft on the33rdteam.com, the Falcons are projected to take Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy, who played at Hillgrove High.

Murphy, is 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, and was an AJC Super 11 pick before starring at Clemson. He has 17.5 sacks and 37 tackles for losses heading into Clemson’s matchup against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Credit: Christina R. Matacotta

Credit: Christina R. Matacotta

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

2022 AJC all-state football teams

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
18h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
17h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Making the case for Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

3 key matchups: Cardinals at Falcons
1h ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder looking for his first touchdown pass
2h ago
Falcons’ Jake Matthews remembers his first encounter with J.J. Watt
2h ago
Featured

Credit: FBI Atlanta

Vandals deface historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, part of national park; FBI offers reward
18h ago
Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
19h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top