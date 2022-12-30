Draft central: Falcons on track to select sixth overall

“Has prototypical size,” former Minnesota GM Rick Spielman said on the33rdteam.com website. “When you watch him on tape, he’s an excellent pocket passer. Has very good accuracy, although he’ll miss some lay-up throws at times.”

The Falcons are taking a long look at Desmond Ridder, who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft.

The Falcons passed on former Ohio State/Georgia quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 draft when they selected Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick.

“If you want to compare (Stroud) to Justin Fields, he’s a better thrower from the pocket,” Spielman said. “He’s more accurate. He’s just not as dynamic of an athlete.”

In the most recent mock draft on the33rdteam.com, the Falcons are projected to take Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy, who played at Hillgrove High.

Murphy, is 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, and was an AJC Super 11 pick before starring at Clemson. He has 17.5 sacks and 37 tackles for losses heading into Clemson’s matchup against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Credit: Christina R. Matacotta Credit: Christina R. Matacotta

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD