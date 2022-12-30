Draft central: Falcons on track to select sixth overall

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons currently sit in the sixth position for the next NFL draft and likely will have a shot at one of the top three quarterbacks.
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are considered the top three quarterbacks before the pre-draft process gets started.
The Falcons will scout Stroud when the Buckeyes take on Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Young is considered the potential No. 1 overall pick followed by defenders Will Anderson of Alabama and Jalen Carter of Georgia.
Stroud is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.
“Has prototypical size,” former Minnesota GM Rick Spielman said on the33rdteam.com website. “When you watch him on tape, he’s an excellent pocket passer. Has very good accuracy, although he’ll miss some lay-up throws at times.”
The Falcons are taking a long look at Desmond Ridder, who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft.
The Falcons passed on former Ohio State/Georgia quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 draft when they selected Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick.
“If you want to compare (Stroud) to Justin Fields, he’s a better thrower from the pocket,” Spielman said. “He’s more accurate. He’s just not as dynamic of an athlete.”
In the most recent mock draft on the33rdteam.com, the Falcons are projected to take Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy, who played at Hillgrove High.
Murphy, is 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, and was an AJC Super 11 pick before starring at Clemson. He has 17.5 sacks and 37 tackles for losses heading into Clemson’s matchup against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.
Credit: Christina R. Matacotta
Credit: Christina R. Matacotta
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
