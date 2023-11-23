Can the Falcons unleash the ‘Big 3′ against the Saints?

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Obviously, this is a big game,” Robinson said. “We are all just trying to come out and play our best game. This week and every week going forward.”

London, who was taken eighth overall in the 2022 NFL draft, leads the team in receiving with 40 catches on 61 targets (65.6%) for 474 yards and two touchdowns.

Pitts, who was taken fourth overall in 2021, had a slow start to the season as he recovered from knee surgery. He’s caught 35 of 58 targets (60.3%) for 419 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson, who was the eighth overall pick in 2023, has shown dynamic flashes. He’s rushed 125 times for 612 yards and two touchdowns. He also has caught 39 of 43 targets for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons know the offense needs to ramp up things against the Saints.

“Play better,” London said. “It might sound simple, but just play better.”

London is fine with Ridder returning to the lineup.

“I grew up like this, I don’t really care who’s throwing me the ball as long as it gets there,” London said. “I think that’s why I’m here, throw it in my vicinity and I’ll go get it. I don’t really care, too much.”

The Falcons’ passing attack averages 204.9 yards per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

“Just looking forward,” London said. “Looking forward to this week and preparing for that.”

London believes the bye week came at a good time for the Falcons.

“I enjoyed it, but at the same time we are really in the middle of the season,” London said. “I’m trying to get to it and get some (wins).”

Pitts had a dynamic rookie season as he played with Matt Ryan at quarterback. Last season, while playing with some ailments for 11 games, he was not as productive.

“I think it’s a long journey,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said when asked about Pitts. “Talking about a guy that came into the league with incredible hype. Damn near broke every rookie record. It’s a guy unfortunately last season, and I’ve said this many times, it’s a long journey back.”

The Falcons hope that Pitts is rounding back into elite form.

“It would be easy to make excuses,” Smith said. “It would be easy to blame things on that, and that’s why we love Kyle. That’s why we drafted him. Again, his best days are ahead of him. So, in any game, there are ebbs and flows. That’s what you appreciate. It will happen sooner or later.”

Pitts didn’t want to give an update on his physical status.

“That’s hard for me to say,” Smith said. “That’s subjective, and again, that’s a better question for him, but I appreciate him. I appreciate his toughness. I appreciate the way he approaches work every day.”

Robinson had a season-high 22 carries against the Cardinals in the Falcons’ most recent outing, Nov. 12.

“Well, same thing, it’s a long journey,” Smith said. “Like I said earlier in the season, (it’s a) 17-game season. ... He’s exceeded our expectations. ... I think he’s mature beyond his years.”

Robinson appears to be the safe bet to make a major contribution.

“However it divvies out, he’s going to have a huge role in our game plan,” Smith said.

Robinson believes he can handle more of the workload.

“It’s not a rookie wall to me. When you are blessed to do the things that you love to do and are blessed to do, I really feel like there is not a rookie wall,” Robinson said. “I can see where it’s going to come from.”

Robinson is ready to support Smith if he shifts more in his direction.

“I feel good,” Robinson said. “Whatever he wants me to do, I’m going to do it. Do it at a high level. Everything that we do is going to help the team win. Even (against Arizona), even though we didn’t get the win, we were headed in the right direction as an offense.”

If the Falcons are going to beat the Saints and make a run for the playoffs, London, Pitts and Robinson will need to produce more.

“We have to do some things (that) can take us over that hump, especially the second half of this season,” Robinson said. “I feel good, and I’m ready to go.”

Robinson has developed a routine to help take care of his body.

“I have more time to prepare my body,” Robinson said. “I feel like in college it was rushed. It would be practice, and it would be class and then something to do with an NIL hit. ... I would try to get as much treatment in as I could, but it wasn’t like a focus for me.

“Now, that is the focus. Getting my body as close to 100% as I can. It’s nice to have more time, especially the time that we’re here (at the team facility), to go in there and get my body as best as I can get it.”

Robinson is on pace to amass just under 1,400 yards combined rushing and receiving.

“For me, I take everything one day at time,” Robinson said. “I’m trying to do the best that I can. God has been good to me, but I’ve got so much work that I have to do for me, to get comfortable with the game.”

Robinson believes things are slowing for him.

“I’m starting to get more comfortable with how I play the game at this level,” Robinson said. “I’m trying to keep growing and getting better.”

The offense has clicked at times this season.

“We’ve done it in a couple of games,” Robinson said. “The Packers’ game (in Week 2) was one where we were just rolling, whether it was the passing game or run game. It didn’t matter what it was. That was one game where we were clicking on all cylinders and not holding back at all.”

But the Falcons were not able to sustain that outing.

“There are more games in the season where we were doing the same stuff, but I would say that was a game where we just did everything that we wanted to do,” Robinson said. “We’ll get back to it.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Bow Tie Chronicles