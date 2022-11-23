Falcons rookies Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone coming along at outside LB

“AK, we had him as our player of the game,” Smith said. “Just some stuff that he’s gotten better – got a sack, should’ve had another one, but you’ve got to give Justin credit, that was maybe the longest play in NFL history. It felt like both teams were in the mud at that point, but he’s playing really well.”

Smith is talking about Fields’ third-and-12 conversion, when he scrambled for 11.03 seconds before finding a receiver. Ebiketie missed him when he scrambled to the left and again when he made his way back to his right.

Fields completed a 14-yard pass to Equanimeous St. Brown. Four plays later, David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra point tied the game at 24.

Malone, who was taken in the third round (82nd overall), played 19 defensive snaps (28%) against the Bears and had three tackles and one tackle for loss.

“It felt great just to get out there and showcase my talents and just ball with my brothers,” Malone said. “Justin Fields, he’s a great player. It’s always (a) tough task to contain him. But I felt like we did a great job in doing that.”

Malone, who played at Cedar Grove High and Western Kentucky, has played 115 defensive snaps over nine games. He has a sack, 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. He’s also played 125 special-teams snaps.

“This is my rookie year,” Malone said. “You have downs and lows, but you just keep grinding. Keep making plays and make the best out of nothing.”

The win over the Bears helped the Falcons pick up a half-game on the idle Bucs, and it snapped a two-game losing streak.

“It was a big win,” Malone said. “A lot of people were down on us, saying that we couldn’t win the game. But we just proved a lot of people wrong by just believing in each other.”

Ebiketie, who played at Penn State, was selected in the second round (38th overall). He’s played 11 games and made one start against San Francisco on Oct. 16.

He has played 423 defensive snaps (56%) and has 2.5 sacks, 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

“AK is my guy,” Malone said. “Like I tell him, all the time, just meet me at the quarterback. I communicate with him, being on the same page. It’s always fun to have somebody with the same skill set as you on the other side. It’s fun.”

Both are soaking up as much information as they can from veteran outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

“We’re just learning from him,” Malone said. “The things that he does in his rehab. Basically, we just have to be a sponge. See how he goes about things and just capitalize off of that.”

Ebiketie is second on the team with pressuring the quarterback behind Grady Jarrett. He has a pressure number of 9.5, with the sacks, six quarterback knockdowns and a hurry, according to profootballreference.com.

“It’s some of the subtle stuff that he’s doing that can affect – when you coordinate some of the games, that he’s doing that I appreciate about him,” Smith said. “Him and DeAngelo are fun to work with, all of those young guys, (inside linebacker) Troy (Andersen), they had a big impact on (the) win.”

Andersen, who was taken in the second round (58th overall), has shown some promise at inside linebacker.

He had five tackles against the Bears and played 30 defensive snaps (43%).

Andersen has played in the 3-4 base, and the Falcons used a 4-3 with Andersen playing alongside Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker.

Andersen has played in 11 games and made one start against San Francisco. He has 39 tackles, a quarterback hit and has blitzed four times. He also has played 270 special-teams snaps (70%).

