Against the Bears, Falcons need to lean on RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Coming off the mini-bye after they played Nov. 10, the Falcons can put more back on Patterson’s plate.

Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards on 20 carries in the season opener. He rushed 17 times for 141 yards in a win over Seattle on Sept. 25. If the Falcons are going to outgain the Bears in a battle of the basics, Patterson will need to get his carries and be productive, as he was before his stint on injured reserve.

“The are a great running team,” Walker said. “They saw that it hurt us a little bit last week. We have to stop the run.”

In addition to Fields, the Bears have running back Dave Montgomery.

“I compare him a lot to Frank Gore,” Walker said. “I think he’s a great running back. He’s strong. He’s tough. Good balance. He can make those hard runs.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD