Against the Bears, Falcons need to lean on RB Cordarrelle Patterson

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons’ theme this week was “back to the basics.”
Linebacker Mykal Walker said they must get back to being a running team that stops the run.
Basically, coach Arthur Smith has told the team they he wants “more cowbell” like in the old “Saturday Night Live” comedy skit.
The defense must stop Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the No. 1-ranked rushing attack, while the Falcons need to unleash running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who’ll be the X-factor when the Falcons (4-6) face the Bears (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After Patterson returned from left knee surgery, he rushed 13 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers on Nov. 6. In a game four days later, the Falcons basically gave Patterson the night off. He had only five carries and 18 yards.
Coming off the mini-bye after they played Nov. 10, the Falcons can put more back on Patterson’s plate.
Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards on 20 carries in the season opener. He rushed 17 times for 141 yards in a win over Seattle on Sept. 25. If the Falcons are going to outgain the Bears in a battle of the basics, Patterson will need to get his carries and be productive, as he was before his stint on injured reserve.
“The are a great running team,” Walker said. “They saw that it hurt us a little bit last week. We have to stop the run.”
In addition to Fields, the Bears have running back Dave Montgomery.
“I compare him a lot to Frank Gore,” Walker said. “I think he’s a great running back. He’s strong. He’s tough. Good balance. He can make those hard runs.”
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com