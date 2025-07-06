Sports
Make it two: Dream’s Rhyne Howard joins Allisha Gray as WNBA All-Star

Atlanta guard, who was chosen as a reserve for the July 19 showcase, earns her third selection in four seasons.
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season, was named a reserve Sunday for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 in Indianapolis. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Wilton Jackson – for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Dream guard Rhyne Howard has taken on an expanded role beyond her scoring this season.

Although Howard’s points per game average has dipped slightly from the past two campaigns, she’s still receiving the league’s top recognition for her efforts.

And she earned her third WNBA All-Star selection in her four seasons, the league announced Sunday. The game will be July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Howard, 25, becomes only the fourth player in Dream history to earn three All-Star nods. She’ll join teammate and All-Star starter Allisha Gray, marking the seventh time the Dream have sent multiple players to the event in a single season.

Howard is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. She remains among the league’s top 20 scorers and is hitting career highs across the board, including minutes (35.9), field-goal attempts (15.3), 3-pointers made (2.9), 3s attempted (9.9), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.7), and blocks (0.9) per game. Her 49 made 3-pointers lead the WNBA.

She did not play in the Dream’s 80-79 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday, as Howard is dealing with an upper-body injury she suffered in Atlanta’s 90-81 victory against the New York Liberty on June 29. She’s currently day-to-day for her timetable to return to the floor.

Despite the injury, Howard continues to rewrite the record books. She recently became the fastest player in league history to hit 300 career 3-pointers and ranks as the second-youngest to reach the mark, trailing only Diana Taurasi. Howard also surpassed 2,000 career points, becoming the youngest and fifth player in Dream history to achieve the milestone.

