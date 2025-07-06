Howard, 25, becomes only the fourth player in Dream history to earn three All-Star nods. She’ll join teammate and All-Star starter Allisha Gray, marking the seventh time the Dream have sent multiple players to the event in a single season.

Howard is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. She remains among the league’s top 20 scorers and is hitting career highs across the board, including minutes (35.9), field-goal attempts (15.3), 3-pointers made (2.9), 3s attempted (9.9), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.7), and blocks (0.9) per game. Her 49 made 3-pointers lead the WNBA.

She did not play in the Dream’s 80-79 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday, as Howard is dealing with an upper-body injury she suffered in Atlanta’s 90-81 victory against the New York Liberty on June 29. She’s currently day-to-day for her timetable to return to the floor.

Despite the injury, Howard continues to rewrite the record books. She recently became the fastest player in league history to hit 300 career 3-pointers and ranks as the second-youngest to reach the mark, trailing only Diana Taurasi. Howard also surpassed 2,000 career points, becoming the youngest and fifth player in Dream history to achieve the milestone.