Dream’s Rhyne Howard exits matchup vs. Liberty

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) attempts a free throw during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx of an WNBA game at the Gateway Center Arena, Friday, June 27, 2025, in College Park, Ga. The Lynx won 96-92 in OT. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
33 minutes ago

Dream wing Rhyne Howard exited Sunday’s game against the Liberty.

The two-time All-Star left the game with an upper body injury midway through the third quarter of their win 90-81 win.

Howard went to the locker room and returned near the end of the game with her left arm in a sling. The Dream ruled her out for the remainder of the game.

Howard came into Sunday averaging 17.5 PPG and leading the WNBA in both 3-point attempts per game (10.3) and 3-point field goals per game (3.1).

