Dream’s Rhyne Howard exits matchup vs. Liberty

Dream wing Rhyne Howard exited Sunday’s game against the Liberty.
The two-time All-Star left the game with an upper body injury midway through the third quarter of their win 90-81 win.
Howard went to the locker room and returned near the end of the game with her left arm in a sling. The Dream ruled her out for the remainder of the game.
Howard came into Sunday averaging 17.5 PPG and leading the WNBA in both 3-point attempts per game (10.3) and 3-point field goals per game (3.1).
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
