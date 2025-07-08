Dream’s Brionna Jones putting fuel to fire following All-Star snub

Dream forward Brionna Jones has put up All-Star numbers.
Though not voted to this year’s group of All-Stars, Jones reminded the league why she’s earned three of them over the course of her nine-year career.
“I love Bree,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said. “She shows up every day. She does her job. She does it really well. You know, I, think she’s one of the 10 best players in the league. I mean, I think she’s that good, and I know that she feels appreciated by her teammates and hopefully her coach. Hopefully, I’ve made that clear to her, but I’m sure it would have been nice to be recognized by the whole league this year.”
Jones has been a consistent piece of the Dream’s production this season.
In her first season with Atlanta, Jones began the year with four consecutive double-doubles. She had back-to-back double-doubles against the Fever on June 10 and the Sky on June 13.
Jones’ patience, as well as the veteran leadership she and fellow Dream big Brittney Griner provide, is a settling force for the rest of the team in sticky situations.
With 7:32 to play in the third quarter, Jones made a turnaround layup while taking an elbow to the back from the Golden State defense.
Even with the Valkyries’ physicality, Jones muscled through pivoting into a layup and drawing a foul with 2:55 to play in the third. She drew a foul after getting hacked across the forearm on one offensive possession and tied the game for the Dream at 58.
“I believe she’s having the best season of her career,“ Dream guard Jordin Canada said at the team’s practice Sunday. ”So for her to not be named an All-Star is, it’s so disappointing. And I know she’s going to take this and use it as fuel. But of course, you want to be rewarded for what you’ve been doing on the court. And so, I just think it’s such a disappointment.”
But even when she’s not scoring, she’s creating opportunities for her teammates. On an offensive rebound over two Valkyries defenders, she found Allisha Gray on the wing for a wide open three to answer a Kate Martin triple on the other end.
She accounted for over 71% of the Dream’s scoring in the third quarter as the Valkyries tried to regain the double-digit lead they held in the first half. But Jones’ nine points, two assists, and six points created from assists allowed the Dream to remain within two possessions of Golden State when the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter.
Jones contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the Dream’s 90-81 win over the Valkyries.
“I definitely wish Bree would have been in there,” Griner said. “I think she’s so deserving of being an All-Star. She’s playing like an All-Star. Every night, she’s doing what we need. She’s making an impact. The other team is dreading her. So I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m not saying anybody should come out, but I’m just saying she damn sure is deserving, because she is putting in that work.”
Through 19 games, Jones is averaging 14 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Of the five forwards that lead the league in rebounding, Jones is the only player on a team with a winning record.
Atlanta currently sits at 12-7, the fourth-best record in the WNBA. They’ve won six of their last 10 games.
“She’s literally done everything on both sides of the ball, consistently,” Dream forward Nia Coffey said. “And one thing our coach is always talking about is doing things possession by possession. I think she does a really good job of that. So, she’s been really huge for us this year.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Dream let one slip away: 3 takeaways from loss Thursday to Seattle Storm
Despite committing 17 turnovers, shooting just 4-of-21 from beyond the arc and missing Rhyne Howard, the Dream still nearly beat Seattle.
Dream’s Allisha Gray weaving together All-Star season
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray leads the WNBA in total points as she earns her third All-Star nod — this time as a starter.
Make it two: Dream’s Rhyne Howard joins Allisha Gray as WNBA All-Star
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard's scoring is down a bit from the past two years, but her improved all-around game earned her a reserve spot in the WNBA All-Star Game
Featured
Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC
Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?
Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.
Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results
The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.
Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’
Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.