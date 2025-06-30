Nation & World News
Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia are set to join the WNBA as expansion franchises starting in 2028

FILE - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is honored during a Women of Inspiration ceremony during halftime of a WNBA basketball game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm, Sept. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)

By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A look at the three expansion teams that the WNBA is adding over the next few years:

___

Cleveland

First year of play: 2028.

Majority ownership group: Dan Gilbert, who owns the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where they'll play: Rocket Arena, home of the Cavaliers.

Practice facility: Retrofit a facility in Independence, Ohio, that is currently used by the Cavaliers.

What they're saying: “They're a ready-made operation, arena, demographic, the psychographic, all the data, those numbers,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “I’m a data geek. All the data we’ve been looking at as it relates to what would make a successful franchise and obviously look no further than what we already did in the Bay Area.”

___

Detroit

First year of play: 2029.

Majority ownership group: Tom Gores, who owns the Detroit Pistons.

Minority owners: Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Jared Goff.

Where they’ll play: Little Caesars Arena, home of the Pistons.

Practice facility: Building a new facility.

What they’re saying: “I think this will be bigger than just the basketball team coming back. It’s recognition of all the things that are happening in the city. And finally, I think it’s going to have a real economic impact," Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said.

___

Philadelphia

First year of play: 2030.

Majority ownership group: Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers.

Where they’ll play: A new arena being built in downtown Philadelphia.

Practice facility: The 76ers have a practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

What they're saying: “Philly fans are passionate, they are full on. They hold you accountable and they hold everyone accountable, the players, the team, the ownership and, you know, we embrace that and embrace them," said Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Managing Partner and co-founder Josh Harris, who owns the 76ers. “There’s a lot of names who’ve come out of Philly women’s and men’s basketball, and there are a lot of girls playing basketball in Philly right now and this is something that needed to happen.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

FILE - The WNBA logo is seen near a hoop before an WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

