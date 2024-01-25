Longtime Braves broadcaster Jim Powell announces he won’t return to radio booth

In recent years, Powell, once a staple of the club’s radio booth, had worked fewer and fewer games.

The Braves’ main radio announcers are Ben Ingram and Joe Simpson. Ingram, who last year was named the National Sports Media Association’s Georgia Sportscaster of the Year, is entering his 14th season with the Braves Radio Network. Simpson, who formerly called the games on television, has spent 32 seasons as a Braves broadcaster.

Powell, who had the honor of calling games for his hometown team, is a member of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Before being hired to call Braves games in 2009, he was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcast team and worked with Hall of Famer Bob Uecker. He called games on the radio, but was a member of the television booth during the 1990 and 2000 seasons.

Powell began his major-league broadcasting career with the Minnesota Twins in 1993. Before that, he was the play-by-play man for the Charlotte Knights (1990-91, 95) and Columbia Mets (1987-89, 1993-94).

Powell, a University of Georgia alum, worked at WRFC in Athens while he attended the school. Then he worked in Columbia, South Carolina, where he spent time with a TV station and then a radio station.

In 1991, Powell was hired by WSB-AM. He worked weekends for the station, and covered the Braves, Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons for two years.

Then he received his first opportunity to call MLB games as a reserve in 1993 and 1994.

Eventually, he lived out a dream calling games for his hometown Braves.