MLB opens investigation into gambling allegations involving Braves minor-leaguer

MLB has opened an investigation into Braves minor-league infielder David Fletcher regarding allegations that he gambled with an illegal bookie while with the Los Angeles Angels, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Monday afternoon. ESPN was the first to report.
Fletcher reportedly bet on non-baseball sports with Mathew Bowyer, the Southern California bookmaker who took wagers from Ippei Mizuhara, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s ex interpreter who stole nearly $17 million from the All-Star, according to prosecutors.
ESPN first reported Fletcher was expected to be investigated May 17. MLB and the Braves have declined comment to this point.
The Braves acquired Fletcher from the Angels over the winter. He’s appeared in only eight games, spending most of the season in Triple-A. He’s guaranteed $14 million over this season and next.
Additionally, ESPN reported that Fletcher’s friend Colby Schultz, then a minor-league player for the Royals from 2018-20, also bet with Bowyer and bet on baseball, including on Angels games involving Fletcher.
MLB players and employees are permitted to bet on sports other than baseball, but not with illegal bookmakers. Players betting with illegal bookmakers are subject to punishment at the commissioner’s discretion, according to the league rulebook.
