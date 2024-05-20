MLB opens investigation into gambling allegations involving Braves minor-leaguer

MLB has opened an investigation into Braves minor-league infielder David Fletcher regarding allegations that he gambled with an illegal bookie while with the Los Angeles Angels, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Monday afternoon. ESPN was the first to report.

Fletcher reportedly bet on non-baseball sports with Mathew Bowyer, the Southern California bookmaker who took wagers from Ippei Mizuhara, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s ex interpreter who stole nearly $17 million from the All-Star, according to prosecutors.

ESPN first reported Fletcher was expected to be investigated May 17. MLB and the Braves have declined comment to this point.