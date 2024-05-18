Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud leaves game early due to dizziness

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried (54) speaks with bullpen coach Erick Abreu, center, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) on the mound in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried (54) speaks with bullpen coach Erick Abreu, center, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) on the mound in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By
31 minutes ago

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud exited Friday’s game against the Padres due to dizziness, the Braves said.

In the top of the fifth inning, d’Arnaud took a foul ball off his mask – which could be the reason for the dizziness, though the club did not say.

At the top of the sixth inning, Chadwick Tromp replaced d’Arnaud behind the plate.

D’Arnaud has had a history of concussions throughout his career. He’s had four of them.

The Braves are already without catcher Sean Murphy, who is still working his way back from a left oblique strain. They also don’t have third baseman Austin Riley, who is dealing with left side soreness.

More to come ...

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Roger was better to America than America was to Roger,’ pastor says of slain airman

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting

Credit: TNS

Emory hailed students’ award-winning app, then suspended them for it, suit says
The Latest

Credit: AP

Reports connect Braves infielder David Fletcher to gambling, illegal bookmaker
13m ago
Braves notes: What Kerr learned from elite hitters, why the wait to activate Johnson
25m ago
‘In Alex We Trust,’ we rank best moves of Anthopoulos’ Braves tenure
Featured

8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
15 things to do this weekend: Fests in Virginia-Highland, Roswell
Jimmy Carter’s church in rural South Georgia names its first woman pastor