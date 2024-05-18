Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud leaves game early due to dizziness

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud exited Friday’s game against the Padres due to dizziness, the Braves said.
In the top of the fifth inning, d’Arnaud took a foul ball off his mask – which could be the reason for the dizziness, though the club did not say.
At the top of the sixth inning, Chadwick Tromp replaced d’Arnaud behind the plate.
D’Arnaud has had a history of concussions throughout his career. He’s had four of them.
The Braves are already without catcher Sean Murphy, who is still working his way back from a left oblique strain. They also don’t have third baseman Austin Riley, who is dealing with left side soreness.
More to come ...
