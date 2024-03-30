Atlanta Braves

Former Braves pitcher Michael Soroka makes first start for another team

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Soroka delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

By Staff and wire reports
45 minutes ago

Michael Soroka made his first start for the White Sox and another former Brave Braden Shewmake hit a home run on the first pitch he saw in his Chicago debut but their new team lost to Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings Saturday in Chicago.

Soroka pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs and did not get a decision. Soroka gave up seven hits, walked three with no strikeouts.

Soroka was drafted by the Braves in 2015, and spent nine years in the organization. He was an All-Star in 2019 but injuries have hampered his career.

Shewmake became the first White Sox player to hit a home run for his first major-league hit since Zack Collins at Texas on June 21, 2019. Shewmake went 2-for-4 and played shortstop.

Shewmake and Soroka were acquired in a November trade that sent reliever Aaron Bummer to the Braves.

Chicago White Sox's Braden Shewmake celebrates his home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A third ex-Brave, Kevin Pillar, pinch-ran for Chicago.

Yet another ex-Brave, Shelby Miller, pitched two scoreless innings for Detroit for the win.

Carson Kelly hit run-scoring singles in the seventh inning and 10th innings to lead the Tigers.

Mark Canha and Riley Greene homered for Detroit, which beat Chicago 1-0 on opening day Thursday. Parker Meadows reached three times from the leadoff spot and robbed Martín Maldonado of a home run with a leaping grab in center.

Staff and wire reports
Credit: AP

Braves are back in Philadelphia full of optimism as new season begins
