Former Braves pitcher Michael Soroka makes first start for another team

Michael Soroka made his first start for the White Sox and another former Brave Braden Shewmake hit a home run on the first pitch he saw in his Chicago debut but their new team lost to Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings Saturday in Chicago.

Soroka pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs and did not get a decision. Soroka gave up seven hits, walked three with no strikeouts.

Soroka was drafted by the Braves in 2015, and spent nine years in the organization. He was an All-Star in 2019 but injuries have hampered his career.

Shewmake became the first White Sox player to hit a home run for his first major-league hit since Zack Collins at Texas on June 21, 2019. Shewmake went 2-for-4 and played shortstop.

Shewmake and Soroka were acquired in a November trade that sent reliever Aaron Bummer to the Braves.

A third ex-Brave, Kevin Pillar, pinch-ran for Chicago.

Yet another ex-Brave, Shelby Miller, pitched two scoreless innings for Detroit for the win.

Carson Kelly hit run-scoring singles in the seventh inning and 10th innings to lead the Tigers.

Mark Canha and Riley Greene homered for Detroit, which beat Chicago 1-0 on opening day Thursday. Parker Meadows reached three times from the leadoff spot and robbed Martín Maldonado of a home run with a leaping grab in center.