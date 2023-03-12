Charlie Morton loves seeing his fellow Braves starters thrive

“You go on the journey with these guys. That’s the part I like. Not necessarily the hype. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great. But there’s enough fulfillment and satisfaction for me here watching the guys I go to work with every day, rooting for them and hoping the best for them. Because for the most part, they’re still really young in their careers.

“Like watching Kyle Wright, Kyle is nasty. But Kyle had like a 6.00-something ERA in the big leagues before last year. And I watched him go out there and find himself and dominate. We got to see what Kyle could do and who he could be. Those are the moments, those are the things that I’m looking forward to.”

Morton was asked how much he values being a mentor to younger pitchers. One reason the Braves signed him before the 2021 season was because they wanted him to share his knowledge and experience with those players.

The right-hander noted it isn’t just mentorship, but more friendship among players that helps development.

“I’ve worked with older guys before, and we’ve had discussions,” Morton said. “You know what’s worked for that guy, what works for that guy. Yeah, you might try to emulate it, you might ask for advice, but at the end of the day, I think what you value most is that that person cares about you. That there’s a show of respect regardless of the hierarchy, regardless of how long you’ve been in the big leagues, regardless of what you’ve done.

“I think that’s what makes it meaningful, when somebody is willing to say, ‘I’m not looking at you as a mentor. I’m looking at you as a friend and teammate.’ A fellow human being who’s trying to figure themselves out in the game and in life. That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to be a decent human being, you know? And offer what I do know, what I’ve learned.

“But at the end of the day, you have to find your own way. It’s just the support that you have from your family, friends, teammates and coaches. That’s what gets most guys through it. A little bit of good advice at the right time and a lot of, ‘Let’s go, pal.’ We have each other’s backs. We’re here for each other.”

The Braves open the regular season March 30 in Washington against the Nationals. They’re pursuing their sixth consecutive National League East title.