Braves sign Huascar Ynoa, plus veteran infielder

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
43 minutes ago

The Braves signed right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa to a one-year contract worth $825,000 on Friday.

The team also signed veteran infielder Luis Guillorme to a one-year deal for $1.1 million.

Ynoa did not pitch in 2023 because of elbow surgery. In 2022, he went 0-2 in two starts for the Braves with a 13.50 ERA. He was 5-6 with the Gwinnett Stripers and had a 5.68 ERA. Ynoa went 4-6 in 17 starts for the Braves in 2021.

Luis Guillorme, a 29-year-old free agent, is a left-handed hitter who can play second, shortstop and third base. He played six seasons for the Mets and has a .261 career batting average. He appeared in 54 games last season and hit .224.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

