Braves sign Huascar Ynoa, plus veteran infielder

The Braves signed right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa to a one-year contract worth $825,000 on Friday.

The team also signed veteran infielder Luis Guillorme to a one-year deal for $1.1 million.

Ynoa did not pitch in 2023 because of elbow surgery. In 2022, he went 0-2 in two starts for the Braves with a 13.50 ERA. He was 5-6 with the Gwinnett Stripers and had a 5.68 ERA. Ynoa went 4-6 in 17 starts for the Braves in 2021.