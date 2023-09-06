Braves magic number watch: 8 games

The Braves’ magic number to clinch their sixth consecutive National League East division title is down to 8 games. The Braves beat the Pirates 8-2 on Friday while the second-place Phillies lost to the Marlins 3-2.

The magic number is determined by a combination of Braves wins and Phillies losses.

The Braves’ division lead over the Phillies is 15 games. The teams have two series (seven games) remaining against each other.

The Braves remaining schedule is:

vs. Pirates - Sept. 9-10

at Phillies - Sept. 11-13

at Marlins - Sept. 15-18

vs. Phillies - Sept. 18-20

at Nationals - Sept. 21-24

vs. Cubs - Sept. 26-28

vs. Nationals - Sept. 20-Oct. 1

The Phillies remaining schedule is:

vs. Marlins - Sept. 9-10

vs. Braves - Sept. 11-13

at Cardinals - Sept. 15-17

at Braves - Sept. 18-20

vs. Mets - Sept. 21-24

vs. Pirates - Sept. 26-28

at Mets - Sept. 29-Oct. 1