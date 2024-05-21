BreakingNews
Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
Braves Nation: Sale continues to dominate ... and is loving it

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws a pitch to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws a pitch to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

Didn’t we just do this?

Why yes, we did.

After Chris Sale’s latest outing – one that snapped the Braves’ four-game losing streak – we need to recap again how good the left-hander has been this season.

Sale improved to 7-1 with the Braves’ 3-0 win over the Padres in the night cap of a doubleheader Monday. He won his sixth straight start (dating back to April 19). Sale threw seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts. He allowed five hits with no walks. That’s four straight starts that Sale has stuck out nine-or-more batters. Sale has not allowed a run in 20 innings.

Sale’s seven wins are second in the majors. He and the Royals’ Seth Lugo are 7-1 record, behind the Phillies’ Ranger Suarez at 8-0. Sale’s ERA is now 2.22, that’s good for 11th in the majors and fifth in the National League. He trails only the Cubs’ Shota Imanaga (0.84), Suarez (1.37) the Cubs’ Javier Assad (1.49) and Braves teammate Reynaldo Lopez (1.54).

As Sale piles up strikeouts, he has a 70. That’s tied for fifth in the majors. The Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow leads with 81. That is followed by the Padres’ Dylan Cease (73), the Tigers’ Jack Flaherty (72), the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler (71) and the White Sox’s Garrett Crochet (70). His 8.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio (70:8) is fifth in the majors and second in the National League.

“I know about as well as anyone how quick that coin can flip,” Sale said after Monday’s game. “I appreciate where I am. I love what I’m doing and we’re having fun. But there’s a long way to go and nothing to hang your hat on yet.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

