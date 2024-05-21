Braves recall Daysbel Hernández to be part of their bullpen

CHICAGO — The Braves will have Daysbel Hernández in their bullpen as they start a three-game series with the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Braves recalled Hernández on Tuesday, ahead of the series opener at Wrigley Field. He provides a fresh arm after the Braves optioned Ray Kerr, whose workload Sunday made him unavailable for at least the next few days.

Hernández was with the team Monday as the 27th man for the doubleheader against San Diego at Truist Park. He pitched a scoreless inning in the first game – his lone appearance in the majors this year.