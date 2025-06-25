Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. will participate in Home Run Derby at Truist Park

‘I’m even more excited to be doing it at home in Atlanta in front of our fans.’
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after throwing out San Diego Padres’ Elias Díaz (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after throwing out San Diego Padres’ Elias Díaz (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. announced Wednesday that he’ll be participating in the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14. He shared the news on ESPN’s 6 p.m. SportsCenter.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ll be participating in this year’s Home Run Derby,” Acuña said on ESPN (via team interpreter Franco Garcia). “I’m even more excited to be doing it at home in Atlanta in front of our fans. They’re a big reason why I’m doing it, because of their continued support. So I’m excited to be home and doing this for them. I’m thankful for that.”

Acuña, 27, will become the first Braves player to play in the Home Run Derby at his home ballpark since Chipper Jones participated at Turner Field in 2000. The Braves have never had a player win the derby.

ExploreBraves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. rises in All-Star voting, but teammates lag behind

This will be the third time Acuña has done the derby, following 2019 and 2022. He was eliminated in the first round by the Mets’ Pete Alonso on both occasions.

“The expectation and the goal is always to win,” Acuña said. He’s the first player to commit to doing this year’s competition.

Acuña, the 2023 National League MVP, has been sensational since returning in late May. He’s hitting .385 with a 1.188 OPS in 29 games. He’s arguably been the best player in baseball and has earned serious consideration for a spot on the All-Star team despite his limited games played. This would be his fifth All-Star appearance.

If MLB wanted an additional Brave in the derby, there would be options. First baseman Matt Olson, an Atlanta native, would be a logical invitee (he did it in 2021 but declined an invitation two years ago). Third baseman Austin Riley, one of the franchise’s leaders, has never done a derby. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna partook in 2024.

Past Braves to participate in the derby include Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Jones (1997-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones (2005), Freddie Freeman (2019, 2022) and Ozuna (2024).

The 2025 Home Run Derby is part of the week’s extravaganza that will culminate with the All-Star game on July 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. said he’ll participate in Home Run Derby if invited

Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Atlanta's Truist Park

11m ago

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. rises in All-Star voting, but teammates lag behind

Only one Braves player, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., was among the top five at his position in the second batch of fan voting, released Monday afternoon.

The Latest

Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes watches a fly ball during his debut in Miami.

Credit: AP

Braves Report: Gimme five

These Braves, despite their issues, continue to torment the Mets

Spencer Strider closer to returning to form, as Braves rally to beat Mets

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson