This will be the third time Acuña has done the derby, following 2019 and 2022. He was eliminated in the first round by the Mets’ Pete Alonso on both occasions.

“The expectation and the goal is always to win,” Acuña said. He’s the first player to commit to doing this year’s competition.

Acuña, the 2023 National League MVP, has been sensational since returning in late May. He’s hitting .385 with a 1.188 OPS in 29 games. He’s arguably been the best player in baseball and has earned serious consideration for a spot on the All-Star team despite his limited games played. This would be his fifth All-Star appearance.

If MLB wanted an additional Brave in the derby, there would be options. First baseman Matt Olson, an Atlanta native, would be a logical invitee (he did it in 2021 but declined an invitation two years ago). Third baseman Austin Riley, one of the franchise’s leaders, has never done a derby. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna partook in 2024.

Past Braves to participate in the derby include Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Jones (1997-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones (2005), Freddie Freeman (2019, 2022) and Ozuna (2024).

The 2025 Home Run Derby is part of the week’s extravaganza that will culminate with the All-Star game on July 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.