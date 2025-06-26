NEW YORK — The Mets are a step above the faulty Marlins that 20-year-old Didier Fuentes faced in his MLB debut, and it showed on Wednesday night.
The young Braves starter surrendered six runs in 3.1 innings, as the Braves fell to the Mets 7-3 at Citi Field.
Fuentes has high upside — his pitch arsenal includes a fastball that averaged over 96 mph in his two starts — but the appearances showed he needs more time to develop.
And the Braves, who are 37-42 and fighting for a Wild Card spot, cannot afford to lose games.
Fuentes only allowed one run his first time through the Mets lineup, but hard hits indicated that the floodgates would soon open. And they did in the fourth inning, as the Mets brought 10 batters to the plate — seven against Fuentes — and scored five runs to put the Braves in a hole.
Fuentes’ start made him the second-youngest starting pitcher in Citi Field history, and he debuted after only one appearance in Triple-A. However, there are not many available arms within the Braves’ organization to fill reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale’s spot in the rotation.
Hence, the Fuentes opportunity.
The Braves’ offense could not figure out Mets starter Clay Holmes, as their lone run off him came from a solo home run off the bat of Drake Baldwin. The rookie catcher is now hitting .288 with nine home runs this season.
The group was not much better against the Mets’ bullpen, plating only two more runs — both in the ninth inning — against the four other pitchers it faced.
The Braves, who are 5-1 against the Mets in 2025, will try to take the series on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.
