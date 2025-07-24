Braves Report: Money Mike’s offensive nightmare

I suppose we all would’ve taken a split with the Mets, if offered beforehand.

But it stings a bit after the way things started. And after losing that Marlins series.

And, you know, after that offensive performance.

THE SERIES AHEAD

The Phillies come to town for a big weekend clash. As manager Brian Snitker said: “We’ve gotta win every series we play.”

📺 How to watch: Friday’s game starts at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports and Peachtree TV. Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. game gets the Fox treatment. Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. affair is on FanDuel.

Keep scrolling for info on giveaways and other Truist Park festivities.

⚾ The pitching matchups: In chronological order …

📝 The scouting report: The Braves are 3-3 this season against Philadelphia, which comes into tonight’s action at 47-34 (and a half-game back of the Mets for the division lead).

The Phillies were on a 10-3 run before getting swept by Houston this week. They’re still missing Bryce Harper, who’s battling a wrist injury, too.

ABOUT THAT OFFENSE …

Credit: Pamela Smith/AP Credit: Pamela Smith/AP

Ronald Acuña Jr, Matt Olson and … who else?

After a three-hit performance against the Mets on Thursday, the Braves’ bats are back in a familiar position: Nobody but the two gentlemen mentioned above is hitting with any type of consistency.

Let’s take Michael Harris II as an example:

📉 Harris is hitting .215. That ranks 148th out of 160 qualifying players.

📉 His .564 on-base plus slugging percentage? That ranks 159th.

📉 He has not drawn a walk since May 18.

📉 His WAR (wins above replacement) is -0.3, per FanGraphs. Literally negative — and that takes his stellar defense into account.

Ugly stuff. And I could go on and on.

Ozzie Albies is only marginally better in all of those categories. Austin Riley’s been OK, but he’s still striking out in a whopping 28% of his at-bats.

As columnist Ken Sugiura writes, the Braves remain unlikely to make any big lineup changes (except for the addition of suspended outfielder Jurickson Profar next week). Don’t expect Harris to spend time in the minors.

Patience has paid off for them before. But the time for a meaningful return on investment is certainly dwindling.

RELATIVELY GOOD NEWS

Acuña, the Braves’ only chance of having a hometown starter in the July 15 All-Star game, advanced to the next round of fan voting.

His outfield competition, when voting resumes Monday:

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker of the Cubs.

Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages of the Dodgers.

The Mets’ Juan Soto.

Only three will start.

As the top vote-getters in each league, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge received automatic lineup spots.

Also of note: “Big Dumper” in for the home run derby

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP

If there was an all-star team for best hair, Mr. Holmes’ majestic mane would be a shoo-in.

FREE STUFF

A homestand is nothing without a few extras. Here’s what’s popping around Truist Park this weekend.

Friday: Pregame music at The Battery, plus postgame fireworks.

Pregame music at The Battery, plus postgame fireworks. Sunday: The first 3,000 kids get a very cool Spencer Strider “growth chart” (a poster they can measure themselves on). All the kiddos can run the bases after the game, too.

Enjoy! And make sure to hydrate. Sunscreen, too.

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.