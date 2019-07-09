Hey y’all.

I’d almost forgotten what it felt like to lose to the Mets.

Perhaps the Bravos can wash the taste out tonight.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

A win takes the four-game series; a loss means a split. And nobody likes a split.

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 7:10 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The probable starters: Grant Holmes (3-6, 3.97) vs. Griffin Canning (7-3, 3.91).

📝 The scouting report: Holmes’ previous start against the Marlins was his first scoreless outing since early April — but, to be fair, he’s only allowed more than three runs twice in that span.

Notable Canning stat: Marcell Ozuna is 4-for-5 with two homers against him.

DERBY DAZE

Eleven Atlanta Braves have competed in the home run derby over the years. A total of 15 appearances.

And none of them have gone particularly well.

Perhaps the familiar confines of Truist Park can help Ronald Acuña Jr. reverse that trend.

Acuña announced his decision to participate in next month’s festivities on ESPN, becoming the first (and still only) player to join the party.

“I’m even more excited to be doing it at home in Atlanta in front of our fans,” he said. “They’re a big reason why I’m doing it, because of their continued support.”

Three players have won the derby at their home park before (a list that does *not* include Chipper Jones’ effort at Turner Field in 2000).

So who might stand in Acuña’s way on July 14? Let’s take a look at a few candidates.

💪 Cal Raleigh: The Mariners’ sensational catcher — aka “Big Dumper” — has launched 32 homers already this season. Earlier this month, he said he’s game to go derby-ing.

Make it happen, MLB.

💪 Aaron Judge: Sike. The Yankees slugger says he’ll pass.

💪 Shohei Ohtani: The Dodgers’ two-way star just started pitching again, so who knows if he’s up for it. But manager Dave Roberts says it’s Ohtani’s decision.

💪 Pete Alonso: A two-time derby champ, Alonso eliminated Acuña in the first round during both of his previous appearances (2019, 2022). Boo.

Teammate Juan Soto, the 2022 champ, is a possibility too.

💪 Eugenio Suarez: The Diamondbacks slugger may not be the most exciting pick, but he’s racked up 25 dingers thus far. And Braves fans will remember his four-homer performance against Atlanta back in April.

💪 James Wood: MLB certainly likes to sprinkle in some rising stars. And while Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong is seemingly uninterested, plenty of others fit that bill.

My personal favorite is Wood, the second-year Nationals star who has 22 homers on the season.

Who’d I miss that you’d like to see? Any anxiety about Acuña participating so shortly after his return?

Let me hear about it!

FIFTH STARTER STUMPER

Didier Fuentes was … not good in last night’s 7-1 loss in New York. He gave up six runs, including two homers, in 3⅓ innings.

Is that really his fault? Meh.

He’s 20. It was his second career start. He’s got stuff but was called up sooner than he normally would be, out of pure necessity.

🤔 Which leads us to this: In a world without Chris Sale, what are the Braves’ options for that fifth spot in the rotation?

The AJC’s Gabe Burns took a closer look at reasonable options in the farm system (Hurston Waldrep, Ian Anderson) — and determined Atlanta needs to look outward. Fast.

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF GOOD IDEAS

AJC intern Olivia Sayer caught up with a handful of Braves backups and asked how they keep their heads straight.

The most interesting answer came from infielder Luke Williams, who doesn’t just visualize future scenarios — he draws them. Check it out!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Semi-relevant Throwback Thursday! The Braves’ contingent to the 2000 All-Star game at Turner Field included (from left) Andres Galarraga, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, manager Bobby Cox, Andruw Jones and Greg Maddux.

Until next time.