They’re probably taking hope that the 20-year-old can be more like the version they saw in his first start — five innings, six hits and four runs allowed with three strikeouts against one walk — than his forgettable performance against the Mets on Wednesday.

In a third start, he would be at home and pitching to catchers Sean Murphy or Drake Baldwin for a second time, with both having a better sense of how to call pitches for him. (Given his better performance with Murphy, that would seem the favorable option.) The Angels aren’t nearly as formidable as the Mets. The chances for him to succeed in the third start are better than the second.

Consider this pitching line: 4⅔ innings, seven hits (four for extra bases, including a home run), six earned runs, four strikeouts, two walks. No less than 10 balls put in play with an exit velocity of 95 mph or greater.

That’s what Spencer Schwellenbach did in his second career start, at Boston in June of last year. This isn’t to say that Fuentes is bound to track the Schwellenbach career path. But given that Fuentes had a decent first start, a third chance could be telling and possibly productive.

And if it isn’t, the Braves may have a decision to make. One name to keep in mind is Nathan Wiles, who is pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett and is on the 40-man roster. Purchased from Tampa Bay in March, Wiles was roughed up in his MLB debut in April — four hits and three runs allowed in a blowout loss to St. Louis. But he has a 2.92 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP through 13 starts covering 71 innings, although he hasn’t had a June to remember.

But, for the time being, staying with Fuentes seems the likely path until it becomes clear that it’s not working. In an ideal world, Sale would be available immediately after the All-Star break or shortly after. The first series after the break would mark a little more than four weeks since his June 18 injury, which is within the potential range of recovery.

By the same token, center fielder Michael Harris II figures to remain in the lineup even as his hitting numbers continue to slide. Through Wednesday, his OPS was .570 — the fifth lowest among qualified MLB players. Through Wednesday, he had not walked since May 18, a span of 125 consecutive plate appearances.

He could be optioned to Gwinnett and given time to sort out his swing. The ability is obviously in there for the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year.

But the problem is, what would the Braves do without him? Eli White, the likely replacement, had an OPS this season of .661 through Wednesday.

Given what Harris gives the team in the field — he makes phenomenal catches seemingly every game and arguably is the best defensive center fielder in the majors — and also that it’s possible his swing could return without a demotion, is his offense for his defense a trade worth making?

In exchange for the possibility that Harris could regain his stroke at Gwinnett and return a better version of himself, you could easily argue that it is. He has been a weight on the lineup. Through Wednesday, his on-base percentage for June was .176.

The last time a player had 100 plate appearances in a month (Harris was on track for 102 going into Thursday’s game against the Mets) with an on-base percentage that low was 2014, according to Stathead.

The expected return of Jurickson Profar from his PED suspension July 2 could change the Braves’ thinking. But it doesn’t seem likely in the near term.

It’s not the boldest approach with either Fuentes or Harris. But patience has rewarded the Braves in the past. It may well favor them again.